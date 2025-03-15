Why Connor Zilisch Wants to Lean on Joey Logano Despite Love for Jimmie Johnson

Just like any other fan, when Connor Zilisch was probed about the driver he used to root for in his childhood days, the Trackhouse Racing development driver took Jimmie Johnson’s name, given his supremacy on the field and his sheer talent and speed. However, when it comes to comparing his own journey with someone or someone he takes inspiration from, it’s Joey Logano.

Advertisement

Zilisch resonates with Logano’s career path, seeing parallels between their experiences. During an episode of the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, he remarked:

“He [Joey Logano] made his cup series debut at 18… So, I’m curious to see kind of what his mindset was, the mistakes he made, the things he went through that he wished he didn’t. But I feel like that’d be cool to kind of hear about and see if I could learn anything from him.”

Zilisch is keen to seek guidance from the Team Penske driver, given their similar career trajectories. Just as Logano entered the NASCAR Cup Series at 18 in 2009, Zilisch, who began karting in 2011, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut shortly after turning 18. The shared early start in their respective careers has made Logano a particularly inspiring figure for Zilisch.

What are Zilisch’s thoughts on Johnson?

While Johnson’s NASCAR achievements naturally captivate fans, Connor elaborated on his admiration, citing a few more reasons. He shared that he grew up as a fervent supporter of Johnson, despite initially fearing his reasons might sound repetitive, similar to many others who admire Johnson.

He reflected that his esteem for Johnson has only deepened as he has learned more about him and listened to anecdotes from those who know him well.

His admiration is particularly tied to Johnson’s unparalleled streak of five consecutive championships, after each of which he remained the most diligent and dedicated competitor in the field.

He observed that whereas many might grow complacent after such monumental success, Johnson remained persistent and pursued excellence, which is why he continued to dominate and collect championships.

While Zilisch aspires to emulate Johnson’s legacy, it will be fascinating to observe how he navigates the grueling demands of the NASCAR Cup Series week after week.