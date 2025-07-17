mobile app bar

Alex Bowman’s So-Called “Addiction” Isn’t Serious—But It Still Gets Him Grief From Those Around Him

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Mar 8, 2025; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alex Bowman may be the lone Hendrick Motorsports driver yet to punch his ticket to the playoffs, but his passion for racing and horsepower-fueled machines leaves no doubt about his drive. Beneath the fire suit, Bowman is a bona fide gearhead with a garage that reads more like a showroom, boasting a collection of 20 vehicles. But among them, one car sits closest to his heart.

During Jeff Gluck’s 12 Questions segment, Shane van Gisbergen passed the torch to Bowman with a question about his dream car from the Japanese domestic market (JDM). Bowman didn’t hesitate. “I know SVG has an RX-7 that he just did. He had somebody build it here in the States for him, and it came out really cool,” he said, before tipping the hat to his own special possession.

“He knows I have an R32 GT-R, which is a super cool car. It makes a little over 700 horsepower. It’s pretty much restored. Something is always broken on it. I’d say that’s probably my JDM dream car,” Bowman revealed.

Bowman admitted the collection has grown beyond a hobby, saying, “I’ve got 20 cars at the moment. It’s a massive problem. It’s an addiction. And everybody yells at me about it.”

While Bowman chases points in the Cup Series, he also runs ABR, Inc., a racing outfit that fields Sprint Cars and dabbles in both drift and street car projects. His Sprint Cars have raced around dirt tracks across the country, but they’re only a sliver of his diverse automotive lineup.

His collection also includes: Two Chevrolet Corvettes, one tuned for drifting, the other a street monster with 1,200 horsepower, a 1966 Chevrolet C10 outfitted with an LS7 swap, a Porsche GT3, a 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser, and a Mercedes-Benz E63 wagon, among others.

The Custom Cruiser is the latest toy in the shed, which Bowman scooped up in early 2022. His team is in the thick of transforming it into an overpowered sleeper. Once, a Chevrolet Cobalt served as his daily workhorse, a no-frills ride that got the job done, but those days are long gone.

Now, Bowman’s fleet reflects a man whose need for speed is matched by his love for variety under the hood.

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date.

