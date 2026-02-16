Tyler Reddick Drops Positive Update Around His Son, Who Was Diagnosed With A Tumor In His Chest

2025 was difficult for Tyler Reddick both on and off the track, with his NASCAR difficulties being overshadowed by his son Rookie’s failing health. Thankfully, 2026 has been better so far, on all fronts.

Reddick kicked off the season in the best possible way by winning the Daytona 500. After failing to reach Victory Lane even once last year, the win carried added emotion. To add to his joy, Rookie was there, in his wife Alexa’s arms while he was celebrating with the whole family and 23XI Racing staff.

A question on everyone’s mind, however, was how Rookie’s health was.

Rookie was born on May 25, 2025. In late September, he was taken to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte after showing signs of heart failure. Doctors discovered a tumor in his chest that was compressing his renal artery and vein, placing added strain on his heart. In October, surgeons successfully removed his right kidney, and he was discharged later that month. He has been recovering well since.

One can only imagine the mental toughness Reddick had to summon through all those hardships. It is what made this moment feel that much sweeter for him. Asked about Rookie, he said, “Yeah, he’s here. He did great. He came home around the Martinsville weekend last year.

“He’s just been doing really good ever since he came home. He was doing good in the hospital, too. But yeah, it was really cool,” the 23XI Racing driver added.

Reddick also spoke about a three-day Disney cruise the family had taken, noting that his son had just learned to crawl. “He’s been like a speedster crawling fast. He’s seen some of the other kids, some of Briscoe’s kids, some of the other little ones running around the playground that probably weigh less than Rookie — he’s a big kid for his age — walking, and he wants to already do that, too.”

Like father, like son

Reddick’s elder son, Beau, was also at Daytona on Sunday. The driver spoke about how special it was to have him in the car after the win. Seeing the family soak in such a joyful moment after enduring so many intense battles was heartwarming.

Reddick also shared that Rookie is already showing a fondness for loud, explosive moments.

He said, “I think I remember when Beau was really young when the Thunderbirds would go over the track, whatever it was, things that were super chaotic, Beau was okay with, but he’d cry. Rookie, he’s the total opposite.”

The crazier and louder things are, the more Rookie loves it. “He’s wild. Like his dad,” Reddick concluded.