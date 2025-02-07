“All She Wants Is Just to Get Out of Bed”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Hilarious Bedtime Habit of Daughter

The daughters of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt, Isla Rose, and Nicole Lorraine, are six and four years old, respectively. Their parents often show up together on podcasts of Dirty Mo Media to answer questions about parenthood among other topics. During one such recent session, a funny bedtime habit of Nicole came to light.

The question put in front of them was if the girls had any funny excuses to delay bedtime. The couple initially admitted that they did not face much trouble with that part of the day. However, Dale Jr. continued to mention a habit of his youngest. He said, “If I’m, say, for example, I’m putting Nicole down for this particular night.”

“We read the book, and Nicole goes, ‘I got to tell Isla something. All she wants is just to get out of bed. So, she’ll go in there, and then she and Isla are backs slapping and high-fiving and hugging and laughing. And then the energy’s going up instead of down.” When he forces her back to her bed, she starts the process again by demanding that she has something to tell her mother as well.

Wanting to get hugs and kisses from their mother is an excuse that both girls appear to be using. The icon noted that Isla wants hugs and kisses from each of them specifically before she goes to sleep. Amy picked up from Dale Jr. and said that she doesn’t let Nicole tell Isla anything once she is in bed.

She said of her strict approach, “I don’t let her go tell Isla something. I’m like, ‘No, you’re not. You told her already. You’ve seen her all day long. You don’t need to go tell her.'” That said, she also admitted that she enjoys the fact that Nicole wants to tell her prayers along with her.

Thinking about Isla preferred saying the prayers in her mind, she wondered if the kid did tell them at all. As they go through this journey of being parents, they have made it a practice to help their fans with specific advice. This conversation on the first episode of a new podcast segment titled Bless your ‘Hardt was a part of the same goal.