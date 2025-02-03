mobile app bar

“All The Years of Hard Work Paid Off!”: Frankie Muniz’s Emotional Post Strikes a Chord With Fans Ahead of Full-Time Debut

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Nov 8, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz (27) during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Frankie Muniz, who entered the NASCAR scene just two years ago with a debut at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California, competing in the SRL Pro Late Model series for High Point Racing, has quickly ascended in his racing career. After participating in only four Truck Series races, he’s secured a full-time spot for the 2025 season. Additionally, Muniz is set to star in his first leading film role since 2018’s ‘The Black String’ with the movie ‘Renner,’ premiering on February 7th.

Reflecting on his dual achievements, Muniz shared a heartfelt update on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle about the convergence of his two passions. He expressed, “My two lives/careers have officially collided! I can honestly say I never thought I’d see my face on a race car. That said, I never thought I’d be driving a race car with my face on it promoting a movie of mine that will be released in limited theaters on February 7th!”

“My life is wild lately! @rennerthemovie will shock you almost as much as how fast Rockingham shocked me! Can’t wait for y’all to see it!” he enthused.

 

Fans reacted enthusiastically to Muniz’s post, with one commenting, “Living the dream!” Another conveyed their elation, stating, “All the years of hard work paid off! Go Frankie!!” A supportive fan added, “Way to go, dude.”

On Instagram also, Muniz shared the post but with his #33 truck’s pictures from the test he did at Rockingham Speedway, mentioning, “@rennerthemovie will shock you almost as much as how fast Rockingham shocked me!” He was one of the first to make a few laps.

Muniz’s movie, Renner, is about artificial intelligence going rogue while Muniz’s character is developing it and falling in love with his neighbor.

Parallelly, regarding his motorsport career, it was in October 2024 that the then 38-year-old Muniz announced his signing of a full-time deal to compete in the Craftsman Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing.

Muniz started the 2024 season on a partial Xfinity Series slate, driving for Joey Gase Racing. Despite his efforts, his initial outings were challenging; he did not finish either of his starts, placing 33rd and 30th at Daytona and Phoenix, respectively. His attempt to participate in the third Xfinity race — 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 — at Portland International Raceway also fell short, as he failed to qualify for the main event.

The modest performance with the smaller Xfinity Series team prompted Muniz to redirect his energies toward the Truck Series, where he competed in four races with Reaume Brothers Racing, at Nashville, Kansas, Homestead, and Phoenix, with Muniz finishing in 31st, 29th, 33rd, and 34th place, respectively.

Muniz had entered the NASCAR ranks in 2023, making his full-time debut in the ARCA Menards Series, often likened to NASCAR’s Single-A level. Over the course of 20 races, he impressively secured eleven top-ten finishes.

