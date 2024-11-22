Top 5 Vicious NASCAR Flips in Recent Memory Ft. Ryan Preece & Tyler Reddick

In 2024, NASCAR introduced several additions to the Next Gen car to enhance safety, specifically to prevent the 400-pound machines from flipping over, a concern accentuated by Corey LaJoie’s dramatic flip at Michigan. But despite the efforts, the sport has continued to witness some of the some of the scariest flips and accidents.

Although Lajoie’s accident was one of the most terrifying incidents, it’s not the first time NASCAR has seen its hefty vehicles airborne or skidding across the track like a toy car. Here’s a recap of five notable instances:

Corey LaJoie at the 2024 Michigan race This year during the Michigan race, the third last race of the regular season, during a tight race for a top 20 position in the final stage, LaJoie clipped the left rear of Noah Gragson’s Ford Mustang, which sent his #7 car spinning towards the inside apron. Consequently, the car lifted off the ground flipped upside down, and barrel-rolled across the track into the infield grass, eventually coming to rest on its roof. LaJoie, however, came out unscathed, as he safely exited the vehicle through the window. In response to the frightening event, NASCAR quickly implemented a new safety feature.An air deflector, often referred to as a shark fin, was mandated for installation on the right-side rear windows of every Cup Series car starting with the next race at Daytona, aiming to increase stability and prevent such flips in the future.

Tyler Reddick’s 2024 Las Vegas flip Another dramatic car flip that looked straight out of an action movie occurred during Tyler Reddick’s mishap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year in October. As Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. were dueling wheel to wheel, Reddick attempted to seize a chance to overtake on the right side of Elliott’s #9 car. Unfortunately, a collision between Truex Jr. and Elliott inadvertently involved Reddick, sending his car into the air.Fortunately, it landed on all four wheels, and he managed to navigate back to the pits.

Ryan Newman’s incident at the 2020 Daytona event The 2020 Daytona 500 witnessed one of the most terrifying flips in NASCAR history involving Ryan Newman’s car, an incident so severe that Newman and fans alike felt fortunate he survived to recount it. On the race’s final lap, Newman had just pulled into the lead on the last turn when Blaney, coming up fast behind him, nudged Newman’s bumper. The contact sent Newman’s #6 car into the outside wall and towards the path of the #32 car driven by LaJoie. Newman’s car burst into flames, flipped upside down, and skidded along the track.As his car came to a halt, Newman’s team and his father, who was on the radio, anxiously awaited his response. However, the #6 driver did not respond. It took a painstaking 15 minutes to extricate Newman from the wreckage, after which he was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma to stabilize his condition.

Ryan Preece’s crash at the 2023 Daytona race Last year Ryan Preece’s car went airborne, flipping at least 10 times during the closing laps at Daytona. His #41 car initially made contact with the wall on its right side before being struck by Kevin Harvick’s #14 car. The collision sent his #41 car careening off the track and into the grass, where it lifted off the ground dramatically.The incident likely resulted in Preece experiencing bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhaging, a condition triggered by negative g-force ocular trauma. The violent halt of his racecar after its aerial tumble subjected him to forces approaching negative 5 G’s.