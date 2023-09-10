“Always Put in a Hole”: Kyle Busch Reacts After Yet Another Unlucky Incident Threatens to Ruin His Race

Kyle Busch seems to be having a streak of bad luck lately. Just last week at Darlington, during the practice session, the two-time Cup Series champion hit the wall, but his team was able to bring him back for qualifying. Although he was relegated to the back of the field eventually due to the repairs. Now it seems like the streak of bad luck has come to haunt him in Kansas too.

The Richard Childress Racing driver’s car got loose during the practice session and he ended up slamming into the outside retainer wall, causing significant damage to his car. Unlike last time, the Busch did not participate in the qualifying session at all. Hence, he’d be starting from the back once again.

Following the incident, Busch spoke with members of the media and shared his frustration about the repeat situation.

Kyle Busch shares his disappointment after being unable to qualify



Talking about the impending situation of having to start from the back of the field at such an important race, Busch mentioned, “Just like every other weekend. Always put in a hole, always put behind, always have to come and dig ourselves out.”

“So, hate it for all the guys. I mean, the car was really good, had good longevity there. We were just running laps and run some pretty good laps comparatively to the rest of our group that we were with at that time.”

Furthermore, Busch stated that he needs to fine-tune some things to prepare for qualifying. But despite his efforts, he would have to start the race in last place once again. He expressed frustration with the situation and admitted that he didn’t know what to do to change it.

Could this incident be a cause for concern in Busch’s playoff run?



At the moment the short answer would not be no, because currently, the RCR driver sits in 7th place, well ahead of the next round of eliminations for the round of 12, possibly also for the round of eights later on. But performing well at each and every race in the playoff of course has its benefits as the cluster of cars gets less and less with every round of elimination.

For the time being, Kyle Busch looks good enough based on where he is in the points, but he would have to ensure not to get into any more of such incidents in order to stay ahead of the game, in his conquest to win his third championship title.