“I’m Really Excited to…”: Bubba Wallace Shares Glimpse Into His Off-Season

The off-season for drivers is when everyone relaxes and rejuvenates themselves for the upcoming season. Some remain with family for the holidays, others decide to travel to exotic locations. But for the 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace it is about reigniting his love for photography that shines through during this time.

However, he seems to have hit a hurdle during a recent outing.

Wallace recently posted a picture of a frozen landscape from his window pane while supposedly holidaying somewhere. In the social media post, he mentioned, “Photo game about to go dummy. Old head translation… I’m really excited to take some pictures.”

The weather seems to have stranded Wallace in the confines of his room instead of heading outside to capture the vast intricacies and the overall beauty of the natural biome.

Interestingly, in a 2019 interview with NASCAR, Wallace mentioned how far he’s willing to go to get the perfect shot. “I told Amanda if we go out to Iceland or whatever, you’re going to be sitting … for hours because you have to wait for those perfect moments,” he said.

Bubba Wallace jokes about firing his photographer

Soon after posting the picture, Wallace indulged in a playful banter with his photographer. Right below the picture he posted on social media, Wallace jokingly replied to the fan suggesting tips regarding photography.

He mentioned, “Already fired Nico after my frame today… think I’m good.”

Not long after his photographer, Nico Banda woke up at the sight of his boss’ strange words. Adding to the humorous back and forth, Banda stated, “Bubba touches a camera for the first time in a month and I wake up to being fired on Twitter.”

Obviously, the interaction between the pair was all in good taste, and no, don’t worry, he hasn’t been fired or anything. Hopefully, if the weather eases a bit, Wallace might be able to head outdoors and enjoy some time away from the roar of the engines and spend some time with his camera.