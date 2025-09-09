Austin Cindric Defends Kyle Larson After Gateway Crash With Ryan Blaney: ‘He’s Not That Guy’

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson had an on-track skirmish during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Gateway. In Stage 2, when they were battling for fifth place, Larson made an aggressive move that made him slide upwards and clip the left rear of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang. While he admitted that the mistake was his, he also justified that it wasn’t something he did intentionally. Austin Cindric is one who believes him.

Cindric, as Blaney’s teammate, has every right to hold the error against Larson. But instead, he expressed a strong understanding of the Hendrick Motorsports driver during a recent appearance on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast.

He said, “I think Kyle has constantly proven that he’s not really that guy. I mean, he’ll overdrive his car and make a mistake. But he’s brutally honest when it comes to things.”

Cindric agreed that this still doesn’t set things right for Blaney. However, he continued to point out how making passes had been extremely difficult at that stage of the race and that Larson’s move was because of the same.

In good faith, Larson acknowledged in post-race interviews that he messed things up and made a poor judgment. He finished the race in 12th place. Blaney meanwhile recovered from the accident to finish in fourth place.

Both drivers are a part of the ongoing playoffs. Larson sits third in the table, 60 points above the elimination line for the Round of 12. Blaney sits fifth, 42 points above the elimination line. Cindric finished the Gateway race in 19th place and sits 12th in the standings, just 11 points above the elimination line.

Do Cup Series drivers take advantage of Blaney?

Ryan Blaney is a relatively calmer and milder-mannered driver than most of the Cup Series regulars. He doesn’t get into other drivers intentionally, and he doesn’t confront them on pit road with the intent to fight or create a ruckus. Jordan Bianchi, who was also a part of the podcast, spoke about how this might influence Blaney’s competitors to take advantage of him.

To this, Cindric replied, “That’s one of the hardest things to figure out, how you want to manage. It is different depending on who you’re racing and what your decisions are. Obviously, I have a much different relationship than most of Ryan’s competitors.

“So, it’s kind of hard to speak to that as far as Ryan individually… I think the funniest thing about being a Cup Series driver is the guys that you raced Xfinity with, that know you and trust you, those immediately become your best friends by default.”

At the same time, Cindric also conceded that he did not know what Blaney’s relationship with Larson was like either.