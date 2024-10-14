Rick Hendrick on ”Living the Dream” Amid Kyle Larson’s Charlotte Roval Domination

When All-Star Racing, a NASCAR team founded by Rick Hendrick, was in danger of becoming defunct after just one season, the only thing on the team owner’s mind was survival. Several decades later, he has built a motorsports dynasty in the name of Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) which will endure for generations. This was the dream and the ultimate goal.

HMS has won more races (312) than any other organization in the Cup Series history. The most recent victory came on Sunday when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at the Charlotte Roval. It is also the most successful team in terms of championships won. Hendrick’s juggernaut has 14 Cup Series titles, three Truck Series titles, and one Xfinity Series title.

“I’m living the dream. I mean I grew up wanting to race, being in the automobile business and I got to be able to do those things,” the 75-year-old said in a recent press conference. “I think seeing all of my people in Victory Lane, my grandson, loves it.”

Hendrick and Co. had a lot to celebrate on Sunday. Not only did Larson win the race, but he did it in the team’s home city, Charlotte. This is the second time the driver of the No. 5 car has won the Cup Series race in the Roval. He did it first in 2021 before being crowned as the Cup Series champion.

Larson sets his sights on the Round of 8 confident from the Roval win

This was Larson’s sixth race win of the season. His consistency is just incredible to watch. There are times during a season when a driver goes through a slump, finding it hard to finish high. Every single driver has faced that this season but no one has overcome that in as few races as him. He led 62 laps on Sunday and secured a dominant victory.

“It’s no statement that we’re trying to send to the field,” he said in his post-race press conference. “I think the field knows that we’re strong. I think the field knows that we could win at any track and it is nice to win and really more than anything, gain five more points that roll into the next round.”

The next three races before the Championship Four round will be at Las Vegas, Homestead, and Martinsville. All three are venues where Larson typically runs well. It will not be surprising if he completely dominates the competition from this point.