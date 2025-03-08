Amy Earnhardt Reveals Weird Reason Behind Holding Husband Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Hand in Public

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; NASCAR retired driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy Reimann in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, Amy Earnhardt, has often shared intimate details about the former NASCAR driver during her appearances on his podcast episodes. And this time, again, she was back with a new confession, except it was about herself this time.

In a recent episode of Dale Jr. and Amy’s new podcast series, Bless Your ‘Hardt, Amy disclosed that the spark remains strong after 16 years of marriage, revealing their penchant for public displays of affection.

During a discussion about couples holding hands in public, Dale Jr. acknowledged, “Yeah, we hold hands. We hold hands probably I would say above average.” Amy added a good reason from her side to this revelation, explaining that while she cherishes the romantic gesture, it also serves a practical purpose.

She admitted, “I like it when he holds my hand, not just because it’s nice because we’re connected. But honestly, I can keep up with him a little bit better. It keeps our pace together because he walks mega fast. And it kind of slows you down, I guess a little bit.”

The couple has been together since 2009, when Dale enlisted Amy, then an interior designer, to style his new residence in Kannapolis, North Carolina. That began their romance, which blossomed quietly until they chose to make it public in December 2011 during the NASCAR Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony.

After nurturing their relationship for seven years, Dale proposed, leading to their marriage in 2016. The couple has since welcomed two daughters: Isla Rose in 2018 and Nicole Lorraine in 2020.

But the couple’s recent revelations suggest that their affection remains as deep as ever, with hand-holding serving not only as a gesture of romance but also as a practical means of staying in step with each other, although their reasons for staying closely connected extend well beyond mere romantic sentiments.

Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt reveal their feelings on Gender reveal parties

Gender reveal parties are seen by some as an additional celebration during pregnancy, offering a momentary respite for expectant mothers amidst the plethora of emotions that span the nine months.

However, these events have stirred mixed reactions among Americans, especially when such festivities lead to mishaps, rendering them a point of contention for their perceived cringeworthiness and lack of necessity.

Despite the divided opinions, Dale Jr. and his wife Amy embrace the concept wholeheartedly. Amy expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I think gender reveals are awesome. Having kids is awesome, and those moments… Honestly, when you are going through it, you don’t even care who doesn’t like it. It’s super special for you.”

Dale Jr. also weighed in on the matter, advocating for personal freedom in these celebrations: “I think it’s good to leave each to their own. Let people experience that moment however they want.”

While the couple themselves opted out of a traditional gender reveal party, choosing instead to announce the expected arrival of their first daughter with a simple pink post, when Amy was pregnant with their second daughter, Dale Jr. gave her a surprise gender reveal party, which she apparently enjoyed a lot.