“You Don’t Even Care”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Give Honest Opinion About Gender Reveal Parties

Gender reveals have become more innovative than the race strategies of many NASCAR teams in recent years. Social media is filled with videos of the craziest gender reveal ideas. Many consider this small act of happiness as unnecessary and cringy. While it may be to a certain degree, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy believe that it is best to leave people to their own.

Advertisement

NASCAR’s most popular couple was in front of the mic together for yet another episode of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast when the topic came up. Amy said, “I think gender reveals are awesome. Having kids is awesome, and those moments… honestly, when you are going through it, you don’t even care who doesn’t like it. It’s super special for you.”

Junior added, “I think it’s good to leave each to their own. Let people experience that moment however they want.” Amy also thought that such reveals get cringy only when they are done for attention. In 2017, a family in Arizona decided to shoot a target in the Coronado National Forest to reveal the gender of their baby.

The explosion caused a wildfire and destroyed nearly 47,000 acres of the forest. The incident went viral across the country and is today known as the Sawmill Fire. It is in the face of such stupidity that the negativity against gender reveal parties stands. As Amy pointed out, such occasions are better off being intimate family moments.

How the Earnhardts revealed the genders of their daughters

In 2017, Junior announced on social media that he was expecting his first child by posting a picture of pink Converse sneakers. He wrote, “Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

After Isla Rose was born and the couple was expecting another child, Junior decided to throw his wife a surprising gender reveal. He gifted her a box of yet another pair of Converse sneakers. As Amy opened the box with the help of 1-year-old Isla, it was revealed that their second child was to be a girl as well.

The racing icon shared the adorable video on his Instagram handle and received much love from the community. Such grounded and intimate gender reveal parties are miles better than reckless acts done to seek attention. A case barely has to be made for that.