Atlanta Braves Fan Chase Elliott Once Revealed Why He Was Drawn to Baseball

About a year ago, the hosts of the Garage Guys NASCAR Betting show, interviewed Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott about his offseason and racing in the Chili Bowl and Nitro Rx, among other things. It was then that Elliott revealed his love for baseball and explained why he was so fond of the sport.

The discussion began with how Elliott got into racing dirt cars. Like any other motorsport enthusiast, the Dawsonville native was also in love with the crude form of racing, in which his teammate Kyle Larson is an expert. But how did his interest deviate from NASCAR and rest on dirt racing?

Elliott’s day job at NASCAR keeps him busy during the weekends. However, that leaves him with some free time during the weekdays. But that free time over the week has also gotten him obsessed with baseball; more so with the Atlanta Braves.

He said, “It’s really cool to have something to watch during the week and I think that’s one thing that has drawn me to baseball over the years so much is because they play about every night of the week.”

“So it’s nice to have something to look forward to on a Tuesday night or Wednesday night or Thursday night when I’m not traveling or on road or have other things to be focused on,” he added.

Chase Elliott rallied behind his favorite team when they won the world championship

Back in 2021, the Atlanta Braves clinched the World Series title. Being a native of Dawsonville, which is less than 100 miles from Atlanta, the #9 driver stayed up late and watched the MLB champs achieve the greatest deed in the arena of American baseball.

The Dawsonville native was elated at the win. In an interview with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Elliott explained how well-deserved the win was for the Braves. “The Braves have been trying to get back to the World Series for a long time,” he admitted. “And I already kinda knew that storyline. I’ve been a fan long enough to appreciate that…it is a big deal for everyone around home. And it’s super exciting.”

“I’ve been pulling for the Atlanta Braves over the years… I’m glad to see the community supporting them right now,” he added. Elliott concluded by saying how special it was for him to be able to watch the game firsthand, especially as he has always been a die-hard fan of the team.