Austin Cindric “Not Overly Concerned” About Equation With Teammate Joey Logano After Talladega Rant

Ahead of the Texas Motor Speedway race, while questions still swirl around the dynamic between Austin Cindric and Joey Logano, the #2 Team Penske driver appears unbothered. He had already made it clear that their history of mutual support far outweighs any single incident, and he maintains that position.

Tensions flared at Talladega last weekend after a missed opportunity in Stage 2 led Logano to vent his frustration over the radio, directing expletives at Cindric. However, once Cindric took the checkered flag, Logano’s tone shifted, expressing relief that the win stayed within the Penske stable.

During his post-race media session, Cindric admitted he and Logano hadn’t spoken yet but believed a conversation would clear the air. He acknowledged Logano’s frustration and pointed out that drivers often have limited visibility from inside the car.

Later, when Frontstretch’s Stephen Stumpf caught up with Logano at North Wilkesboro, the #22 driver confirmed they had since talked it out. Logano reiterated that his view hadn’t changed and emphasized that despite the heated moment, they remain teammates and brothers.

The #22 driver explained the situation, stating that at times, even among teammates or brothers, disagreements are bound to happen — and that was the case with him and Cindric — but it’s now water under the bridge.

When Cindric was asked by Frontstretch about whether a conversation with the three-time Cup champion was necessary, he responded, “I think it’s definitely needed. I think you got to talk about that. You got to talk about what happened on track.

“I think that’s a lot more of the substance of the conversation. And I feel like I got pretty thick skin, and I also feel like I know Joey fairly well.”

Which is why Cindric admitted, “I’m not overly concerned or have too many emotions at all about what was said. But, yeah, I think for us, sorting out where we both stood on track and what we can do in the future to be better there and capitalize on those opportunities.”

The #2 driver admitted dissatisfaction with the Stage 2 finish. He recognized there were areas he could have handled more precisely, and he also pointed out that certain elements — especially the emotional reaction and the name-calling — needed to be addressed internally. Austin Cindric made it clear that one outburst won’t overshadow the bigger picture of their partnership as teammates.

In any case, his win at Talladega went a long way in cooling tempers and squashing whatever tension might have lingered between the two Penske drivers.