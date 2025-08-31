mobile app bar

Denny Hamlin Explains Why Darlington’s True Test Comes After Sunset

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and his crew celebrate the win during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Apr 6, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and his crew celebrate the win during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Much like the 1984 hit song “Sunglasses at Night” by Canadian singer Corey Hart, Denny Hamlin will have his sunglasses on to start Sunday’s Cook-Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Vision is going to be just as important as tire wear and fuel mileage will be for drivers as they travel around Darlington’s unique 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

As late afternoon sunlight quickly transitions into dusk and then into darkness, drivers are going to have to be more alert than ever, as the track under fleeting sunshine can turn significantly different under the lights and as the clock and laps tick down.

Two other factors will be on the minds of drivers, crew chiefs and pit crews: weather and tire wear. The track should start under clear skies with a high mid-afternoon temperature forecast to be 85 degrees.

By the time the race begins at 6 pm ET, those temps will likely have dropped into the 70s and eventually will continue dipping downward to 58 degrees by the time the checkered flag falls, according to the National Weather Service.

The key to success at Darlington is adapting to the climate and atmospheric changes. Hamlin has that one nailed in a big way. He has been one of the Lady in Black’s favorites.

In 26 career Cup starts there she’s allowed him to win five times, along with having 14 top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes. That includes a win earlier this year in the spring race for the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver at the “track too tough to tame.”

Can Hamlin make it two in a row at Darlington?

Hamlin will be looking for his sixth career win at Darlington on Sunday, where he will start from the pole. While adjusting to the change from sunlight to dark is significant, tire wear is also going to be front of mind for Hamlin due to Darlington’s abrasive racing surface.

“This track definitely goes through changes when rubber is on it versus not,” Hamlin said after Saturday’s qualifying session.

“Even the advantage that you have going out later in qualifying versus early is a big, big difference, and then at the start of this race, there will be some sort of sunlight and then we are going to go into full night to build some adaptability in your car.

“We always plan for the end of the race and we figure out how to make it work at the very beginning, so certainly, when you start up front like we are, that is going to help us band-aid the car for a little while until (the track) comes in.”

Hamlin pointed to William Byron qualifying on the pole in the spring race and leading 243 of the total 297 laps before finishing second. This was a motivational factor for Hamlin to grab the pole during Saturday’s qualifying.

“We saw in the Spring the #24 (Byron) was hard to pass until he got in traffic and that is when it changed,” Hamlin said. “Luckily, we have that type of an advantage at the race.

“It could end on Lap 1, and we could be second, but you just never know. I feel like it gives you the advantage to set the pace and then once you get the lapped cars, hopefully, you have something left.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

