Kyle Larson Hopes NASCAR Weekend At Vegas Leads to Fan Spillover to High Limit Clash

The High Limit Racing Series will be bigger than ever before in 2026, with the Kyle Larson co-owned platform having grown significantly since its inception. It is set to host 66 races across 33 race tracks this season and the journey begins with the season-opening Blackjack Bash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. Kyle Larson, himself, with good reason, is extremely optimistic about it.

The maiden race of the year will be held from March 12-14 at the dirt track in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway compound. This coincides with the dates of NASCAR’s scheduled visit to the venue for Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races.

On March 14, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will hold The LiUNA! The next day, on March 15, the Cup Series will hold the Pennzoil 400. Larson believes that the audience turnout to watch NASCAR’s best will influence the turnout for the Blackjack Bash in a good way.

The 2025 Cup Series champ told FloRacing last week, “Just getting the season kicked off in Vegas is always exciting. Three nights at a venue and destination that everybody wants to go to and have a good time. The racing was really good there last year.”

“So, yeah. I think it’s great that we get to be there on a NASCAR weekend as well. I think, hopefully, there’s going to be a lot of fans who come across the street. Maybe, for those who have not watched a sprint car race, it could spark an interest and become a lifelong fan.” It is very much possible that the stands for his show do get filled by stock car racing fans.

As Larson put it, fans love visiting Vegas and often spend more than just race day in the city. The High Limit event would be a great way for them to get into the mood for the Pennzoil 400.

High Limit Racing’s growth has been tremendous. This was particularly driven by heavy investment from Larson and another one of its co-founders, Brad Sweet. They have created a sustainable business model that focuses on large payouts for participants and notable national TV coverage. The expanding schedule and international diversification have added to the clout as well.

It is positioning itself as the go-to force in sprint car racing by continually attracting top talent and offering them stability and big purses. 2026 will be another major step in its journey to the top.