Austin Dillon Has No Need to Prove Himself to Anyone, According to Richard Childress and His Crew Chief

While some may think Austin Dillon has had an easy way of it as a NASCAR driver, that’s not necessarily been the case. Sure, his grandfather is Richard Childress, one of the biggest power brokers and team owners in the sport. But having Childress as his so-called “Pop Pop” can be both a blessing and a curse for Dillon and his younger brother Ty.

Having Childress as their grandfather means the two Dillon brothers, and in particular Austin, have likely had advantages and been given things that they wouldn’t have received if they raced for another team owner who wasn’t related to them.

Compounding problems for Austin is the fact that to start the 2014 Cup season, his grandfather gifted him one of the most iconic car numbers in NASCAR history, the No. 3, which was made famous by the late Dale Earnhardt. Even Earnhardt’s son, Dale Jr., couldn’t have a car number that would put so much pressure upon him as Dillon had when Childress granted him the No. 3.

Dillon, who won Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway, giving him a berth in the upcoming playoffs, has had a marginal driving career. The highest point was winning the 2018 Daytona 500. But on the flip side, Saturday night was only Dillon’s sixth career win in 433 starts in NASCAR’s premier series.

While Dillon has received his share of criticism because of his lack of performance, coupled with his bloodline, his grandfather and crew chief both stood up for him in Saturday’s post-race media availability.

Childress: Dillon may be family, but he’s earned his way

Childress was asked whether his team may have been more successful over the past decade-plus if Austin was not driving the No. 3. Don’t forget that Richard Childress Racing has not won a Cup championship since 1994 (Earnhardt’s seventh and last).

“Austin has earned his way, from the time we put him in a Bandolero car,” Childress said after Saturday’s race. “I said you guys have to earn your way. He went out and won a truck championship (2011). He went out and won an Xfinity championship (2013). He won races in everything he’s ever driven.

“They’re going to give you criticism because he is my grandson. But we take it. It’s just the way life is. You can’t be burdened down by what people say. Do what you do and move forwards.

“I think he’s won 20-some NASCAR races. I mean, probably maybe pushing 30. I don’t know the number. He’s won his share.”

To be accurate, Dillon has six Cup wins, nine Xfinity wins and seven Truck wins for a total of 22 while racing for his Pop Pop.

Crew chief agrees with Childress’ talent assessment of Dillon

Richard Boswell, who took over as Dillon’s crew chief at the start of this season, feels Dillon has earned his own way, not just because Childress is his grandfather.

“I mean, look, Austin Dillon is Richard Childress’ grandson,” Boswell said. “I can promise if you had the means in 20 or 30 years to put my grandson in a car, he proved to me winning truck championships and Xfinity championships that he can compete at this level, I’d damn sure do it (promote him to the Cup ranks).

“Anybody that says he doesn’t deserve to be at this level, look at the 30 or 40 laps he raced side by side with Ryan Blaney (who) won a Cup championship. He raced door-to-door with a Cup champion. He beat him at the end.”

Since he was promoted to the Cup Series full-time in 2014 and with the No. 3 gracing the side of his race car, Dillon has reached the playoffs five times in 11 seasons.

Dillon would have made the playoffs last year for winning last summer’s race at Richmond, but NASCAR took away his playoff eligibility because Dillon intentionally wrecked the two drivers who were chasing him for the win, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

But one year later, this Saturday evening, Dillon raced both Blaney (who finished third) and runner-up Alex Bowman cleanly and is heading to the playoffs for the sixth time. Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess.

But Boswell has all the faith in the world in his driver. If he could pull off Saturday’s win, who knows what he can do in the upcoming playoffs.

“Yeah, we need to run better,” Boswell conceded. “We need to be more consistent and we need to run better. But anybody that says he just can’t do it is not looking at the facts.”