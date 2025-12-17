Ray Evernham Set to Join IndyCar in Independent Officiating Role for 2026

As the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit continued to command attention across the motorsports landscape with its settlement announcement with the teams, IndyCar quietly moved in a different direction by restructuring how its races will be governed.

The series recently announced the formation of a three-member Independent Officiating Board, known as the IOB, a standalone panel that will assume control of race officiating beginning in 2026. Among those selected is Ray Evernham, the former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief, whose appointment places a familiar NASCAR figure at the center of IndyCar’s next phase.

Joining him on the board are Raj Nair, previously a senior executive at Ford Motor Company, and Ronan Morgan, who formerly chaired the FIA’s panel of stewards. Together, the trio will oversee officiating duties entirely separate from IndyCar’s existing structure, marking a significant shift in governance.

Until now, IndyCar’s officiating personnel operated under the direct umbrella of the series itself, which is owned and run by Penske Entertainment. That internal model will dissolve once the new framework takes effect. The selection process for the IOB ensued earlier this week and followed a clearly defined pathway.

Two members were chosen through a vote by IndyCar team owners holding charter status, while the remaining seat was filled by appointment from the FIA. Through that process, Evernham and Nair earned their positions via the owners’ vote, reflecting confidence from the paddock in their experience and judgment. The FIA selected Morgan to complete the panel, adding an international regulatory voice to the board.

Penske Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Mark Miles welcomed the change, emphasizing the intent behind the overhaul. He said, “We are excited to launch this new structure of INDYCAR officiating and know the officiating board will approach this charge with diligence and a sense of shared responsibility.”

The IOB’s independence lies at the core of the initiative. The board will operate without oversight from IndyCar or Penske Entertainment and will control its own direction.

Among its first responsibilities will be selecting a Managing Director of Officiating and creating an annual operating budget. The managing director will report directly to the board, ensuring a clear line of authority free from internal influence.

The MD will oversee all officiating functions, including staffing race control and supervising IndyCar’s technical inspection teams. The position will also hold full authority to enforce the NTT IndyCar Series and INDY NXT rulebooks exactly as written by IndyCar.

Details surrounding the appointment of the managing director, along with additional structural elements, are expected to be announced in early 2026. IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles framed the move as a continuation of a long-term commitment rather than a reactionary shift.

Addressing the announcement, he said, “We have remained committed to independent officiating for 2026, and we are pleased to announce this next step. The INDYCAR team owners and the FIA have selected a world-class board with high character, incredible knowledge, and an intense passion for motorsports and INDYCAR racing.”

Both NASCAR and IndyCar are entering periods defined by structural change and recalibration. NASCAR’s 2026 campaign will officially begin on February 15, while IndyCar will launch its season two weeks later, opening on March 1 in St. Petersburg. As both series prepare to turn the page, governance and competition appear ready to evolve in parallel.