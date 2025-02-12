“Having Your Baby Taken Away from You…”: Natalie Decker Reveals Painful Ordeal After Complications in Birth of Child

Natalie Decker finally welcomed her son into the world on February 5, 2025, but the birth was not without complications. Despite the joyous images she posted on social media, Decker shared a startling revelation about her newborn’s health challenges immediately following his arrival.

Decker included photographs from the day of delivery at the hospital and the moment she and her husband, Dereck Lemke, were preparing to take their baby home after being discharged. Among these, she also shared an image of her son in the NICU, where he was placed due to complications. She detailed her emotions through her caption, writing:

“February 5th, 2025 was the best day of my life and also the worst day of my life. Giving birth was so beautiful but having your baby taken away from you minutes after to get rushed to the NICU was the most painful thing I have ever experienced.”

“It was the longest 3 days of my life watching my little boy fight to get stronger in the NICU. Our Family of 3 are healthy and have been home now for 3 days, God is so good!! We are blessed with the best gift and I couldn’t be in a happier place.”

Decker initially broke the news of her pregnancy with her husband on August 14, 2024, through her official X handle. The couple announced, “A little bit of heaven sent down to earth making our little dream come true.” However, the post sparked considerable curiosity about Decker’s future in racing as well.

Swiftly addressing the speculation, Decker clarified her position with a firm declaration that while she doesn’t owe anybody an answer for anything once a race, she is always going to be a race car driver. She further confirmed her intention to return to racing in 2025.

Throughout her pregnancy, Decker kept her followers engaged with updates on her health, the highs and lows of her journey, and her undiminished spirit. Occasionally, her posts stirred up controversy, notably when she donned a bikini and later a blazer, flaunting her baby bump proudly. However, each time, she responded decisively to critics, maintaining her stance.

After navigating all the challenges, Decker has now come back home with her baby boy.