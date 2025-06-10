Awaiting Son’s Arrival, Denny Hamlin Opens up on New Fatherhood Perspective: ‘The Connection Will Be Different’

One of the key purposes that Hamlin has declared for himself in life is to be a great father to his daughters. He fulfills that purpose brilliantly as is evident from the wonderful children that Taylor and Molly are. But soon, he will have another task at hand. His third child, a son, is expected to arrive in the world soon and Hamlin knows that he will be checking new boxes.

He revealed his thoughts to NASCAR in a recent interview and explained what he thinks will be the difference between raising his daughters and his son. Hamlin said, “I am such a competitive person, right? Like, my kids [daughters] aren’t into sports. Which is fine. I support them in their singing, dancing, acting, and all those things. But they’re not going to play golf with me!”

Hamlin believes that he will get to do things with his son that he hasn’t been able to do with his daughters. He continued, “When you have a son, I think the connection will be a little different.” The little one is expected to arrive anytime now. At the time of the interview, Jordan Fish was seven days overdue and Hamlin was in deep anticipation of a phone call.

Another interesting point of the conversation was when the host asked him to pick a name for his son. The options she gave him were Ross, Kyle, and Brad. He went with Ross after some deep thought. He mentioned that there were too many Kyles in the world and that Brad was a bit too basic for him. It remains to be seen if the baby will really be named Ross Hamlin.

Hamlin’s playoff chances will not be hurt if he misses a race

Following his victory in Michigan, Hamlin has steadily positioned himself as a contender for the championship once again. It was his third win of the season and the 57th of his career. Aware that he might have to miss the race if he received word from the hospital, Hamlin and his team had arranged for Ryan Truex to take over his car if he had to leave.

But the need never came and he cruised to Victory Lane. A similar setup might be arranged for the upcoming race in Mexico City. By NASCAR’s updated regulations, a driver will not be penalized in any way if he misses a race for the birth of a child. He will get to keep every single playoff point he earns and fully compete for the title.

So, Hamlin is in a safe zone on all the important fronts. All that remains is for baby boy Hamlin to be born.