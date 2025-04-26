mobile app bar

Greg Biffle Makes Strong Demand for NASCAR to Amend Driver Approval Process Amid Katherine Legge Controversy

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NASCAR fans long for consistency in the sport, and the lack thereof has often caused uproar amongst the fraternity. Former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle also advocates for the same. However, the 55-year-old also sympathizes with the governing body regarding matters surrounding the driver approval process, which has been a point of contention of late.

With Katherine Legge’s recent debut in the top tier of stock car racing, the same approvals process that allowed her to race came under question. The underlying question the fraternity, as well as the drivers, asked was why someone with essentially no background or experience in the Cup Series was allowed to participate in a race.

The situation was fueled by Legge’s performance on the track and how her actions also managed to change the outcome of the race for Cup Series regulars such as Daniel Suarez at Phoenix last month.

Biffle recently gave his verdict on the topic, urging NASCAR to review the process while presenting the need for changes. “It’s a difficult situation to be in for NASCAR because you want to be consistent. I think that the approval process should be different, slightly, for each individual,” he said.

Taking recent NASCAR debutant as an example, with a popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, who recently made his Xfinity Series debut, Biffle urged the governing body to conduct background checks on the driver’s experience behind the types of cars and racing series they have been a part of.

This would allow the governing body to tailor the approval process and the need for testing according to each driver’s existing skill set, opined the 19-time winner.

“Every situation is slightly different from the amount of skill level they bring and how much background they have in cars, and I think that there’s kind of a testing process.”

“Let’s get them on a short track, let’s get them on a one-mile track or a mile and a half or something to that effect. I think each person can be different,” he added.

The 2025 season opener at Daytona also had an IndyCar veteran in the form of Helio Castroneves participating in his first-ever NASCAR race. Despite Castroneves’ vast experience in racing in the open-wheel series, he was subject to disappointment during the race after he crashed out.

This further advocates Greg Biffle’s point that by allowing drivers to test before they make their appearance in a race setting, NASCAR can essentially limit any untoward instances while they make their debut. This would also help future drivers perform better on the track, ultimately generating more fan engagement, which let’s be honest, is what this all is about.

