“Because NASCAR Fans are Idiots”: Complaints Around Change to the Clash Shot Down by Fans on Social Media

NASCAR, always aiming to broaden its fan base, shifted its preseason race from Daytona to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. After a three-year stint in America’s second-largest market, the series is making a nostalgic return to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025. However, this move hasn’t won universal applause among the fanbase.

This year, NASCAR moved its Clash exhibition race to Saturday from Sunday, citing a grim weather forecast and prioritizing fan safety. The change sparked speculation and hope among fans that the series might relocate the season’s inaugural race to a different track in 2025.

Finally, in August, NASCAR put those rumors to rest, confirming that the Clash would indeed take place at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

As preparations got underway, a post on the social media platform X wryly critiqued the decision, capturing the mixed reactions of the fans to the return to Bowman Gray. The post read:

“NASCAR: Takes Clash to a cool city market like LA. Fans: “The Clash should be at local short tracks so it can help grow and improve them.” NASCAR: Takes Clash to Bowman Gray and starts modernizing the facility. Fans: “No, not like that.”

In defense of NASCAR’s decision to return to Bowman Gray, several supporters spoke out against the detractors.

One fan provided a blunt reality check, stating, “It’s because nascar fans are idiots and only want what nascar doesn’t do. If nascar did exactly what they wanted they’d hate that too.”

Echoing this sentiment, another added, “It is impossible to nascar “fans” to not find something to complain about.”

Meanwhile, a different voice came to NASCAR’s defense, noting, “I haven’t been paying attention to the online commentary but IRL, people who have raced up there, are generally positive.”

Kyle Larson is eager to return to Bowman Gray Stadium

From 2011 to 2017, when the ARCA East Series graced the track, a slew of NASCAR Cup drivers competed, including notables like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Busch.

Larson, who stood out by securing the pole position and finishing fifth in 2012, recalls the unique atmosphere fondly, hoping to see the same enthusiasm next year.

“I sat in the stands that night we ran the K&N race and they had Modifieds running after us and there’s no other experience like Bowman Gray as a race fan. I hope that same style of a crowd shows up for a Cup race there,” he shared during a media session.

With the NASCAR Cup Series set to return to the historic quarter-mile oval after 54 years, stadium officials are going all out to ensure it’s a comeback to remember. Safety upgrades are a major focus; the track will be outfitted with SAFER barriers and new catch fences to protect competitors and fans alike.

Starting on October 21, the old guardrail system was removed to make way for these improvements. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Musco lighting system is being installed to enhance visibility and reduce energy consumption, ensuring the venue shines during nationally televised races.

The system will also include a novel feature where lights synchronize with music, promising to enhance the live spectator experience by syncing every flash to the rhythm of the beats.