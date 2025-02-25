“Best Time I’ve Ever Had in the Booth”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Glowing Verdict to NASCAR Racing at Atlanta

Last Sunday, the Atlanta Motor Speedway proved yet again why it is one of the most sought-after venues in NASCAR. The Cup Series race was a blockbuster event that entertained drivers and fans to a great extent. One of the viewers enthralled with the show was Dale Earnhardt Jr. Following his rave reviews on X, he delivered a high verdict in a recent interview as well.

‘The HEARTest Yard’ is a program that supports the families of children with congenital heart disease in the Carolinas. Dale Jr. and his wife, Amy, were out to support the cause on Monday when he was asked about the race.

He said, “Easiest race in the world to call. I mean, there’s so much action. I got to call a race there a couple of years ago and it’s literally the best time I have ever had in the booth.”

New podcast, racing in Atlanta, & back to the booth @AmyEarnhardt & @DaleJr stopped by to support the @HEARTestYard tonight. Hey @DirtyMoMedia, do you know them? pic.twitter.com/BZ1Kdagkcx — Carla Metts (@CarlaMetts) February 25, 2025

He also noted that for a fan who wanted to go see a NASCAR race, there isn’t a better option than to do it in Atlanta. “In my opinion, it’s the best ticket right now,” he quipped.

The race drew criticism for the way it ended. The officials decided to throw a caution in the final lap and ended the race abruptly with Christopher Bell in the lead.

Despite all the chaos that has come with it, Dale Jr. stressed that the race was otherwise a great watch from start to finish and that it ought to be celebrated for the same.

He is eager to go back to the booth in Atlanta later this year and be the one to call a race there. He will do so when he puts his suit on as a commentator for Amazon and TNT.

Dale Jr. prepares for his return to the broadcast booth

Dale Jr. will be alongside Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander in the booth this season. He said, “There’s a lot of stuff to do before we get there. We are gonna watch some of the races. The crew is getting together this weekend at COTA. So, we are prepping. Which is exciting. I like to be busy and over-prepared just a little bit for things like that.”

The icon will serve as a color commentator for 10 races this season. His assignment begins on May 25 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. On June 28, he will call the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is apparent from his excitement that it is the date that he looks forward to the most.