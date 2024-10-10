“Governing Body Is Broken”: Fans Thrash NASCAR as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loses Sam Mayer DQ Appeal

After JR Motorsports’ appeal to overturn the disqualification of Sam Mayer was rejected by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, Dale Earnhardt Jr. voiced his take on X, sparking a significant rally of support from fans. The enthusiasts highlighted the perceived inconsistencies in NASCAR’s rule enforcement.

Earlier this week, NASCAR had disqualified JR Motorsports driver Mayer due to a violation outlined in Sections 14.17.3.2.2.2.A of the NASCAR Xfinity Series rule book, concerning post-qualifying and post-race rear body inspection heights.

Following the race at Talladega Superspeedway, it was discovered that Mayer‘s #1 car was too low in the rear. JR Motorsports promptly responded by announcing their decision to appeal.

However, despite their best efforts, JR Motorsports lost their appeal against the disqualification. Dale Jr. took to social media to shed light on the grounds of their appeal, explaining, “The rear clip on the 1 was bent from a series of aggressive bump drafting incidents Saturday. We had photo evidence of the kinks in the tubing in a chassis that was previously certified along with body scans before and after the event.”

He further commented, “There isn’t much we can do about the clip possibly getting destroyed in these races. It happens. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to convince the panel of our unenviable situation. On to the Roval.”

Nevertheless, the fans expressed their disappointment over what they perceived as NASCAR’s selective enforcement of the rules. They voiced their frustration in the comments section of Dale Jr.’s post.

One fan critiqued, “Dale Jr and Denny providing more and more examples of how the governing body is broken and sucks.” Another, empathizing with Mayer, remarked, “The fact a damaged car is looked at as a competitive advantage says a lot about the sport today.”

Another supporter echoed Denny Hamlin’s past criticisms regarding NASCAR’s inconsistency: “Am beginning to think Denny is right about the lack of consistency “

A fan pointed out apparent discrepancies in rule enforcement within the NASCAR Cup Series, stating, “While Stenhouse gets a whole race win with foam cut in his door and Elliott is suddenly allowed to get towed back to his pit box. NASCAR really has a thing for consistently going by the letter of the law.”

Also, since the appeal pertained to a race disqualification, the penalty is not subject to further appeal as per the NASCAR Xfinity Rulebook.

What do the NASCAR Xfinity standings look like after Mayer’s disqualification?

Mayer’s disqualification from the Talladega race has significantly altered his postseason course. Originally finishing in a position that would have put him P8 in the standings with a 10-point safety margin above the elimination line, he now faces a 13-point deficit below the cutline.

The shift has also reshuffled the playoff landscape for many drivers in the Round of 12. Those previously below the cutline have ascended by 10 to 11 points compared to their standings before the disqualification. For Shane van Gisbergen, this adjustment means he now needs to bridge a gap of just 10 points, rather than 20, to stay in contention.

Mayer’s most notable recent performance came three weeks ago at Bristol, where he secured a ninth-place finish. Now, the Charlotte Roval stands as his final opportunity to advance into the Round of 8.