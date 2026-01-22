mobile app bar

“Got To Be Pretty Damn Good to Do That”: Mark Martin on Whether Racing Is Enough for Drivers to Earn A Living

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Feb 26, 2023; Fontana, California, USA; Former NASCAR series driver Mark Martin is introduced before the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

Most of NASCAR’s long list of drivers in its storied history entered the sport strictly as drivers before eventually expanding their roles and focusing on other ventures. These pursuits provided extra sources of income, and newer drivers tend to do this even more to secure a comfortable life after retirement. Mark Martin recently revisited that reality, explaining why only a limited group of drivers could survive on driving alone and why so many eventually turned toward ownership or entrepreneurship.

Martin believes that only a portion of drivers truly earned their entire livelihood from racing. Some competed full time and relied solely on prize money, while others produced components, fabricated spindles, or pursued related ventures to stabilize their income. Martin estimated that roughly one-third of drivers managed to make a living almost entirely from driving, and of that group, about 80 percent were owner-drivers.

So, I think that 2/3 supplemented their income with other things, but a third being able to make a living is pretty strong even back then,” Martin said in Kelly Wallace’s YouTube channel. “And I would say like the super late models that gosh, they run 60 to 100 races a year. I’ll bet you know half of them make a living racing. Most of them drive for somebody else nowadays, though.”

Sprint car racing presents a different equation. Drivers in that discipline often race well over 100 events annually, leaving little room for outside ventures. Their schedule is ruthless, which is why those drivers rarely have time for additional work.

“I mean, it’s insane. They can’t do anything much else. So, to be able to make a living racing a dirt car is pretty awesome, but you’ve got to be pretty damn good to do that,” Martin added.

NASCAR’s structure features approximately 36 races per season. That calendar creates a weekly grind that demands preparation, travel, and recovery. At the same time, it also leaves drivers with space to pursue additional interests. Dirt and sprint schedules, packed with triple-digit race counts, often consume all available energy and time, reinforcing why many drivers in those categories focus solely on racing.

NASCAR drivers and their businesses

Over time, numerous NASCAR drivers have converted competitive success into broader enterprises. Several transitioned into ownership or developed businesses that extend well beyond the track. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, and Brad Keselowski built organizations spanning racing teams, media ventures, and manufacturing operations.

Stewart co-owned Stewart-Haas Racing until 2024, operates Tony Stewart Racing across multiple disciplines, and owns Eldora Speedway and Paducah International Raceway. Dale Jr. owns JR Motorsports, co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour, founded Dirty Mo Media, and co-owns both FilterTime and High Rock Vodka. Denny Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan.

Keselowski holds ownership in RFK Racing and previously operated Brad Keselowski Racing in the Truck Series. He also founded Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, which specializes in metal 3-D printing and CNC machining for aerospace and defense. Kevin Harvick established Kevin Harvick Incorporated, now a sports management agency that has returned to late-model racing. He also co-owns the CARS Tour Late Model series.

Martin Truex Jr. owns MTJ Aviation, which focuses on medical transport. Ross Chastain oversees Melon Man Brands. Austin Dillon founded Team Dillon Management. Ken Schrader owns multiple dirt tracks. Bobby Labonte formed Breaking Limits and previously operated a Red Mango franchise. Carl Edwards has invested in a record label and various land ventures.

