BJ McLeod Wins NASCAR Fans’ Hearts After Atlanta Showing: “Hard Not to Like This Guy”

BJ McLeod has already checked off four of his seven scheduled Cup Series starts this season, with a standout run at Atlanta Motor Speedway netting him a P16 finish last Saturday. That result injected a fresh dose of confidence into the 41-year-old veteran, who now has his sights set squarely on capturing a NASCAR win. As he put it, retirement isn’t on the table until he turns 50, and before hanging up the helmet, he’s determined to hoist at least one trophy.

Though still weighing his options on which series he’ll chase that elusive win, be it in a Next Gen car, the Xfinity Series, or Trucks, McLeod made one thing explicit: he’ll continue to strap into competitive equipment a few times a year for the foreseeable future. His strong showing at Atlanta didn’t go unnoticed either, drawing applause from fans impressed by the pace he managed to extract from a modest operation.

McLeod detailed just how far the No. 78 car had come since last year’s outing at Atlanta, explaining that it was 7.5 tenths quicker in qualifying. He believes the result could’ve been even stronger had his car not tightened up from damage sustained in the race’s major incident.

Still, the performance marked another step forward for a driver intent on putting himself in the mix when it counts. “I want a trophy, man… I need a trophy. So, we’re going to figure out how to get one,” he told Frontstretch.

For McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports, the Atlanta finish was more than a morale boost; it was a badge of honor. Operating with a fraction of the resources available to powerhouse teams like Joe Gibbs Racing or Hendrick Motorsports, they’ve nonetheless managed to squeeze every ounce of speed from their single-car setup.

BJ McLeod took great pride in bringing a fast car to Atlanta. Pointed out that his car was 7.5 tenths better in qualifying this year than it was for this race last year. Said his car would’ve been even better had damage from The Big One not made it tighter. Another good finish… pic.twitter.com/yTq7wQ0hsZ — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) June 29, 2025

McLeod emphasized that his crew continues to punch above their weight, working non-stop to improve the car each time it rolls off the hauler. Every small gain is a step in the right direction.

Fans echoed that sentiment online. One praised his performance, writing, “He was legit fast last night. Even before the wreck he was faster than some playoff drivers.”

Another chimed in, “NASCAR’s greatest field filler. The man gets everything out of an underfunded car. Nice run.” One fan simply noted, “Hard to not like this guy,” while another summed it up with, “Dude drives dump truck every Sunday but gets everything outta it.”

McLeod’s next Cup Series start is slated for August 23 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by a return to Talladega Superspeedway on October 19 — two superspeedways where underdogs have a knack for stealing the spotlight.