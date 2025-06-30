mobile app bar

BJ McLeod Wins NASCAR Fans’ Hearts After Atlanta Showing: “Hard Not to Like This Guy”

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver BJ McLeod (78) during driver introductions before the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sep 24, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver BJ McLeod (78) during driver introductions before the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

BJ McLeod has already checked off four of his seven scheduled Cup Series starts this season, with a standout run at Atlanta Motor Speedway netting him a P16 finish last Saturday. That result injected a fresh dose of confidence into the 41-year-old veteran, who now has his sights set squarely on capturing a NASCAR win. As he put it, retirement isn’t on the table until he turns 50, and before hanging up the helmet, he’s determined to hoist at least one trophy.

Though still weighing his options on which series he’ll chase that elusive win, be it in a Next Gen car, the Xfinity Series, or Trucks, McLeod made one thing explicit: he’ll continue to strap into competitive equipment a few times a year for the foreseeable future. His strong showing at Atlanta didn’t go unnoticed either, drawing applause from fans impressed by the pace he managed to extract from a modest operation.

McLeod detailed just how far the No. 78 car had come since last year’s outing at Atlanta, explaining that it was 7.5 tenths quicker in qualifying. He believes the result could’ve been even stronger had his car not tightened up from damage sustained in the race’s major incident.

Still, the performance marked another step forward for a driver intent on putting himself in the mix when it counts. “I want a trophy, man… I need a trophy. So, we’re going to figure out how to get one,” he told Frontstretch.

For McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports, the Atlanta finish was more than a morale boost; it was a badge of honor. Operating with a fraction of the resources available to powerhouse teams like Joe Gibbs Racing or Hendrick Motorsports, they’ve nonetheless managed to squeeze every ounce of speed from their single-car setup.

 

McLeod emphasized that his crew continues to punch above their weight, working non-stop to improve the car each time it rolls off the hauler. Every small gain is a step in the right direction.

Fans echoed that sentiment online. One praised his performance, writing, “He was legit fast last night. Even before the wreck he was faster than some playoff drivers.”

Another chimed in, “NASCAR’s greatest field filler. The man gets everything out of an underfunded car. Nice run.” One fan simply noted, “Hard to not like this guy,” while another summed it up with, “Dude drives dump truck every Sunday but gets everything outta it.”

McLeod’s next Cup Series start is slated for August 23 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by a return to Talladega Superspeedway on October 19 — two superspeedways where underdogs have a knack for stealing the spotlight.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these