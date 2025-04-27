How William Byron’s ‘Envy’ of Victory Lane Celebrations at Talladega Does Not Affect His Desire to Win at the Facility

Heading to the race at Talladega Superspeedway, plenty of Cup Series drivers have been talking about how luck will play a huge role in securing a good finish. They’ve emphasised how the track is unpredictable, fast, and risky. While all those descriptions do fit, William Byron is one driver who has not faced so much trouble performing well on it consistently.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is currently seated at the top of the points table. He won at the Daytona International Speedway, yet another drafting-style track, on the opening day of the season and is now hoping to win at Dega as well. He spoke to the press and revealed what his mindset is like taking on this mission.

“I think it’s a numbers game,” he said. “The more you put yourself at the front of the field, it’s not gonna work out every time, but you’re gonna learn through the situations and avoid the crashes.” Byron has finished inside the top-10 in each of the last four visits to Talladega. In the most recent race, he finished in third place. Unfortunately, though, he has never reached Victory Lane in fourteen appearances.

“I try to just be good everywhere.” @WilliamByron Byron spoke on wanting to be good at every track and his opinion on last week’s racing at Rockingham. @Alex_Bowman also talked Rockingham weekend and Cleetus McFarland running #ARCA. pic.twitter.com/QCKGN52zbd — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) April 26, 2025

He noted that winning at Talladega meant the same as it did at any other track. However, he did admit that he has felt envious of his competitors who got to celebrate after winning here and that he would like to do the same. He said, “This holds the same amount of weight as every week for me. It is a cool celebration and a cool atmosphere to win here, I think.”

“I have been envious of the guys who have been able to do that. Some of the celebration stuff…I think it would be a nice thing to have on your resume. But I don’t treat it any differently,” Byron added. Talladega is a track that combines strategy and opportunity. Considering the form that Byron has been in, he could potentially end up in Victory Lane if the winds blow in his favor.

William Byron has earned four top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes, and three stage wins in the season’s first nine races. He has also led an impressive 354 laps. Denny Hamlin, in second place on the points table, is 30 points shy of reaching his spot. A victory on Sunday will help Byron widen this gap and cruise toward being crowned as the regular season champion.