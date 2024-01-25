“Black Olives”: Joey Logano Hilariously Asseses His NASCAR Teammates

Driver Joey Logano of Team Penske speaks to the press following NASCAR Cup series practice at Circuit of the Americas Friday, March 24, 2023.

Joey Logano has been working alongside Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric at the Team Penske race shops for quite a few years now. He has known them well enough in this time to be able to assess what kind they’d be if they were pizza toppings instead of race car drivers. The 2x Cup Series champion recently shot a video for his new sponsor Hunt Brothers Pizza, in which he got to make these light-hearted judgments.

He put the reigning champion Ryan Blaney alongside Pepperoni because he felt that a lot of people liked the #12 driver just like they did the topping. 25-year-old Austin Cindric’s name did not require much thought as Logano gave his laugh-filled verdict, “Black olives! He’s a little bit different than everybody. He is a black olive guy.”

The pairing for Paul Wolfe, Logano’s crew chief, required quite a bit of brainstorming. Eliminating spiciness from his mind, courtesy of Wolfe’s stable nature, he went with ground beef.

The final name presented to him was that of his wife, Brittany. As wariness clouded him, he said, “Now, Brittany is definitely the banana pepper, for sure”.

Hunt Brothers Pizza and Team Penske unveil the colors for Joey Logano’s #22 Ford

Team Penske announced last December that Hunt Brothers Pizza will serve as the primary sponsor for the #22 team in select Cup Series races over the upcoming season. With fans awaiting a look at the popular green and red colors of the Mustang Dark Horse that Logano will be piloting, the team lifted the covers on it earlier this week.

As per the announcement, Logano will drive the Hunt Brothers Pizza-sponsored car in races at Phoenix, New Hampshire, and Homestead-Miami. The first of the three events will be at the Phoenix Raceway on March 10 (Logano’s 400th Cup Series start).

He said of the partnership, “I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a consistent presence on the NASCAR grid for 17 years now. The company was the pillar under the runs of many drivers, including Ryan Preece, Christopher Bell, and Ty Dillon. Most recently, its colors were on the #4 Ford that Kevin Harvick drove for Stewart Haas Racing. The company is also set to serve as an associate partner for Ryan Blaney in 2024.