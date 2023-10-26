Tony Stewart Puts His Money Behind Kyle Larson: “He’s Just Another Kevin Harvick”

Because of certain moments throughout his career, Kevin Harvick developed a reputation for being a clutch driver, being there when it matters, rising to the occasion, the Closer. However, now that he is retiring, his spot in the sport will soon be vacant. Or will it be? Because his boss Tony Stewart knows another driver who is ‘just another Kevin Harvick‘, the driver who goes by the name of Kyle Larson.

Stewart, who has never shied away from expressing his love and admiration for Larson’s talent, capabilities, and what the Hendrick driver can achieve under the right circumstances, recently made a big claim about him. It was that come the checkered flag at Phoenix, it will be the #5 driver who walks away with the big trophy, his second NASCAR Cup title.

Tony Stewart has no hesitations in nominating Kyle Larson to win his second title

During a recent appearance on NASCAR Race Hub, Stewart was asked by his former teammate Bobby Labonte who he is putting his money on between the two current confirmed final 4 contenders, Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell, to win the title, or if there’s a third driver altogether in his mind.

“I don’t know how you don’t bet on Kyle Larson going back to Phoenix and winning a championship again. I mean, Kyle is just one of those guys that when the big shows come up and when the big moments come up, he rises to the occasion. He is another Kevin Harvick,” Smoke said.

“He is just one of those guys that when all the chips are on the table; he knows what it takes to get it done and the big pressure situations just don’t get to him. I mean, you cannot rattle that kid. He just goes, gets in that car, and does his job.”

Stewart added that of the four drivers who are in the hunt for the title right now, depending on what happens in Martinsville, his money is on Larson to win the title.

Stewart reveals how the short track and dirt community feels about Larson-Bell

It’s well documented how Tony Stewart has been somewhat of a pioneer across various disciplines of racecar driving, with his roots very much in dirt racing. Interestingly enough, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, both come from the same world as Stewart. So when the SHR co-owner was asked how he felt about the pair making it to the final 4, the answer was pretty obvious.

“I love it and not only myself but the entire dirt track and short track community is loving it as well. Christopher is an awesome competitor and Larson, his record books speak for itself already,” he said of the two.

Stewart added that from the short track community, they’re all “very, very proud” of Larson and Bell, that the fact that they’re in the final 4, makes him smile.