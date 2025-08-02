Brad Keselowski’s Spotter TJ Majors Breaks Down the Preparation That Goes Into Every NASCAR Weekend

To most fans, race prep might appear as if the crew simply tunes the car while the driver logs laps on a simulator. In reality, the process runs far deeper. Brad Keselowski’s spotter and Dale Jr. Download co-host, TJ Majors, recently lifted the curtain on the behind-the-scenes grind that goes into getting a car and driver ready each week.

Appearing on the RFK Racing podcast with Chris Childers and Mike Massaro, Majors explained, “You go back (from one race to another) and you and you try to prepare the driver and give him things that tendencies to happen and how passes were made, how certain guys set up passes. If there’s something he didn’t try before, you try to find a lot of that stuff. If you try to refresh his memory, the best you can.”

He noted that simulation work plays a crucial role. “Sometimes (it takes) some sim work… Brad will do a lot of Ford sim stuff, but sometimes there’s other sim work you can do, just getting acquainted with the track again,” he said. With limited track time on race weekends, any opportunity to practice virtually or mentally is a must.

According to Majors, the cycle begins with the crew immediately diving into the car. The sooner Keselowski develops a feel for it, the sooner adjustments can be made, and the quicker the team can execute its plan. Race preparation, he emphasized, is a full-team effort aimed at arming the driver with every possible advantage.

Spotting duties have also evolved dramatically. Majors admitted in the past three to four years have demanded far more weekday work than in the past.

Fifteen years ago, spotters relied primarily on basic race replays. Now, an arsenal of tools allows them to study top performers, break down their tendencies, and package that insight for the driver.

So, when the driver gets out there, he has stuff to try and what he did last time there as well, can be compared. Majors stated that he often compares laps himself, offering Keselowski his observations like, “Look, I think you were better at doing this. Hey, I think he was better doing that,” keeping those notes ready for when they matter most.

For Majors, the preparation stretches throughout the week. While he didn’t speak for every spotter, he takes pride in going the extra mile for Keselowski and any driver he works with, ensuring they arrive on race day with every tool and tactic in their pocket.