Bowman Gray to Introduce State-of-the-Art Video Board to Elevate Fan Experience for NASCAR Clash

The Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem is set to undergo a huge upgrade with its in-venue experience, with track officials confirming the installation of a state-of-the-art video board ahead of the 2026 NASCAR Clash. This step forward is expected to enhance fan experience during one of the most signature events on the NASCAR calendar.

The new Samsung LED screen will expand the stadium’s visual capabilities and replace the existing board with a 32′ x 19′ Video Board 10 mm LED screen. It is powered by the Motion Rocket LaunchPad 3 content management system and features special features for uninterrupted performance. Interestingly, it is optimized for both daytime and nighttime events.

Joey Dennewitz, NASCAR’s Regional Managing Director, said about it, “This new video board is another important step in elevating the fan experience at one of NASCAR’s most iconic and community-rooted venues. The enhanced size, improved clarity, and powerful new content platform will give fans more live action, more data, and more ways to stay connected throughout the event.”

The larger display will also create new opportunities for fan interaction and sponsor integration. It supports split-screen layouts and can feature live video, real-time scoreboards, stats, and sponsor content simultaneously. It is engineered to withstand the outdoors and comes with enhanced fibre, power, and network preparations.

The upgrades that were made to the stadium in 2025

Ahead of the 2025 Clash, the Bowman Gray Stadium underwent a similar set of upgrades. The most crucial of those improvements was a MUSCO lighting system, which lit the stadium up in a red glow during the pre-race ceremony. The worn-out guardrails in the track were also upgraded with energy-absorbing SAFER barriers.

Along with the new LED display, the earlier upgrades are bound to create a memorable event for fans in 2026. Ryan Blaney, for one, cannot wait to get back to the short track in February.

He quipped earlier this year, “I’m excited. It’s going back to Winston-Salem. Growing up around that area meant a lot to me. High Point, Winston, Greensboro, like I spent a lot of time in those areas, and saw a lot of people that I grew up with that came out to that race.” Blaney had finished the 2025 Clash in second place. He hopes to emerge as the winner this time.

His excitement over the event is reflected by many in the garage. Hopefully, all the expectations will be fulfilled on February 1.