Brad Keselowski Health Update: NASCAR Driver Undergoes Surgery After Leg Injury in Skiing Crash

Just as Chase Elliott broke his leg in a snowboarding accident in March 2023 that led him to miss six races, RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski is currently navigating a similar problem. The veteran driver suffered a broken leg during a ski trip on December 18. However, according to an update shared on X by RFK Racing and Keselowski, the injury required routine surgery, which was completed, with doctors hoping for a swift recovery.

Keselowski shared a transparent look into the process with his fans by posting a few pictures from the hospital on his official X handle. One of the photographs showed him seated with his wife and children nearby; the second was an X-ray of the fracture; and a video captured him taking assisted steps through the corridor using a walker.

Accompanying the post, Keselowski wrote, “Life has a way of reminding you to slow down. Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus – I’m now bionic!”

In a formal statement, the 41-year-old veteran expanded on the same outlook, crediting the professionals and people around him for stabilizing an otherwise tricky situation.

“I’m grateful for the medical team who took great care of me and for the support system around me. My attention now is fully on recovery. I’m motivated to get back to full strength as quickly as possible and will work relentlessly to be ready for Daytona.”

RFK Racing team confirmed the update and indicated that, unlike Elliott’s case, the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion is targeting a comeback in the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 15, 2026.

From a performance standpoint, Keselowski closed the 2025 Cup Series season ranked P20 in the final standings. His campaign featured six top-five finishes, three of which ended in runner-up results. Looking ahead, he will enter the 2026 season just seven starts short of reaching 600 career Cup Series appearances.

As the team processed news of Keselowski’s recovery, RFK Racing also acknowledged a far more sobering development. The organization expressed deep sorrow following the loss of Greg Biffle and his family in a plane crash, noting that their hearts remained heavy in light of the tragic events from the previous day.

The statement added that the RFK Racing organization, along with the wider NASCAR community, continues to keep those closest to the Biffle family and all others affected in its thoughts during an unimaginably difficult time.