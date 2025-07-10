WATCH: When Noah Gragson & Bert Kreischer Went Shirtless to Feed NASCAR Fans Brisket in Charlotte

NASCAR fans always love it when a driver puts effort into engaging with them during race weekends. Few drivers do that today in an age when appreciation for fan support is dwindling when compared to how it used to be back in the good old days. One driver who impressed the fandom recently on this front is Noah Gragson.

Advertisement

The Front Row Motorsports hero was with the comedian Bert Kreischer at Charlotte during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend and did something unique to entertain fans at the track. He pulled off his shirt, got on a tiny car, and rode around handing sandwiches and briskets to fans. It was a sight that no one would easily forget, with fans rushing to the car to grab a bite and click selfies with him.

The session was topped off by a Q&A segment that Kreischer made Gragson do while they were preparing all the snacks. During that, the 26-year-old driver spoke about his journey in the NASCAR Cup Series and how he has been in the motorsports scene since he was 13.

Gragson quickly acknowledged how that was considered a late start since kids today begin racing go-karts when they’re only four or five years old. He also made a note of how he drove for Kyle Busch’s Truck Series team when he stepped into NASCAR and said that he knew Kurt Busch better than he did Kyle, even though Kyle, the younger Busch brother, was his boss for two seasons.

A brief review of Gragson’s 2025 Cup Series season so far

Following the dissolution of Stewart-Haas Racing, Gragson found himself a seat with Front Row Motorsports. He drives the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse every Sunday now with the hope of securing the best possible result. 19 races have gone by, and his performances haven’t been particularly impressive.

He has secured three top-10 finishes, including a top-five. His best result of fourth place came at the Talladega Superspeedway. Notably, he was in contention for the $1 million prize money that NASCAR’s In-Season Tournament offers until he was knocked out by Ryan Preece in the Chicago Street Race.

Gragson sits 33rd in the points table with slim hopes of making the playoffs. Perhaps adding more top-10 finishes to his resume will help his case when the season comes to a close.