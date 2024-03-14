Brad Keselowski Not Far Behind Teammate Chris Buescher Even if Results Suggest Otherwise

BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 15: Teammates Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Castrol Edge Ford and Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com Ford look on during practice for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 15, 2023, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230915298

Into Brad Keselowski’s third year with RFK Racing, there can’t be any denying that the added responsibilities of being a co-owner have disturbed his performances on the track. The 2012 Cup Series champion stands atop a 102-race winless streak and what makes this deficit even more glaring is the peak performance of his teammate, Chris Buescher.

Though Buescher has been seeing a lot more victories than his counterpart, he doesn’t believe that their performances are very much apart. Talking to the media after his 2nd place finish in the Phoenix Raceway, he brought up the four races that he has won in the Cup Series thus far to explain the competitiveness within the team.

All the four wins that he brought up came in the last two years and were at Bristol, Richmond, Michigan, and Daytona. He underlined how Keselowski’s #6 team was very close behind his own in these races and that it certainly did not make it easy for him to end up in the victory lane.

Buescher said, “We’ve both been very competitive. You just have to have the results for everybody else to say the same thing. But certainly, as we’ve gotten this year fired off, we’ve both been in very similar scenarios where we’re both very competitive at the racetrack. We both feel like we have the potential to win races a lot earlier in the season than we were last year.”

The latest race at Phoenix saw Keselowski finish in 4th place a tad bit slower than Buescher. Being the more experienced of the two, he shouldn’t have a lot of trouble figuring his way to the victory lane as the season progresses.

Brad Keselowski is unfazed by the 100+ race winless streak that blots his stat book

For an iconic driver who has been named the champion of the Cup Series and has 35 top-tier victories in their bag, a 102-race winless streak might be a strong punch to the gut. But Brad Keselowski isn’t sweating it a lot. He told the media ahead of this season’s race in Atlanta that he wasn’t paying the streak a lot of attention.

His words to Fox Sports were, “I’m not paying any attention to it, to be honest. What matters to me? I would rather be fast every week and contending for wins than fall ass-backward into a race win and say, ‘Oh, the streak is over.’ I want to be fast. I want to be contending. I want to be in the hunt.”

As he takes RFK Racing back to a high level of competence as its co-owner, fans will wish to see the driver back at the top of his game behind the wheel as well. Hopefully, the upcoming race at Bristol will provide him with that opportunity.