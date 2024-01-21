Everything to Know About Bubba Wallace’s Pet Dog Asher: Details About NASCAR Driver’s Beloved Dog

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and his longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter are dedicated pet parents. A few years back, the couple adopted a baby Aussie doodle, a cross between an Australian Shepherd and a poodle, resulting in a fluffy and cute dog. Needless to say, the announcement of Wallace being a dog dad broke the internet back then.

Advertisement

Meet Asher, or better to say, Wallace’s best friend. This dog made it to the limelight when the 23XI star bagged his very first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021. Asher was a bit puzzled at first with so many people around him, but once he spotted his dad, his furry tail did not stop wagging.

While the reporters panned their cameras at the victor, Wallace jumped down from the stage, picked Asher up, and carried him all the way back to the stage for a series of adorable snaps.

Advertisement

Was Asher pleased with all the attention? Well, the pictures speak for themselves.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jeff_gluck/status/1445135388868333573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Safe to say, Asher is already a TV tycoon. Not long after making his TV debut in a PetSmart/Door Dash ad, Asher was also featured on Dad’s Toyota during the race weekend at Nashville in 2021.

Bubba Wallace and Asher partnered up with PetSmart and DoorDash

Being a pet parent has its own set of challenges. And arguably, the biggest of them comes when one storms through the internet looking for good quality pet food, and that too, at affordable prices. But that issue ends here as the 27-year-old driver announced DoorDash’s new partnership with PetSmart.

Advertisement

He said, “Now we have endless possibilities and options, from dog toys to dog treats, you name it. You can just order it off the app, so I’m excited about that.”

PetSmart has over 1500 retail stores nationwide and DoorDash will now deliver pet supplies and accessories on demand right to the customer’s doorstep. Moreover, one can also opt for same-day delivery via the DoorDash app or website as well via the official website of PetSmart.

Indeed, it was great news for all the pet parents out there.