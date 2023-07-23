Brad Keselowski Set to Honor America’s Heroes in Weekend at Pocono

Just around last month RFK driver and co-owner, Brad Keselowski announced his plans to honor the veterans when they go to race at Pocono. Now we are at Pocono, Keselowski recently unveiled the planned race livery which will honor the American Veterans. The initiative was undertaken by Keselwoski’s foundation, The Checkered Flag Foundation.

Earlier, Keselowski had asked fans to submit a picture of anyone they knew who was a veteran, serving or otherwise. He then promised to have their names etched on the car’s special paint job for the race. The initiative by the RFK driver showcased his immense respect for Veterans other than just being in the racing world.

Brad Keselowski to pay tribute to American Veterans at Pocono



Along with sharing a video of the livery details, Keselowski also stated, “I’m honored to have over 300 military heroes ride along on my KingsHawaiian Tribute to Veterans Ford this weekend at Pocono. Representing these heroes and supporting BKCFF with this program is something I look forward to every year.“

Interestingly several submissions came through over the course of the month. His livery highlights that there are over 300 names etched on the car. All in all, this is a massive success for Keselowski and his foundation. T

he entire thing could become much better if Keselowski is able to bring the car onto the victory lane come Sunday.

What is the Checkered Flag Foundation?



The Checkered Flag Foundation is an organization formed by Keselowski which was founded back in 2012. Their main objective is to help and honor the Military veteran of the country who have had a significant contribution to the nation with all of their sacrifices.

Their website mentions that they have been able to raise $3.8 million and have aided nearly 250 individuals since their existence. Almost every other NASCAR driver has a foundation in their name, that assists the community with several things, and it is certainly great to see one of them being focused on aiding the veterans of the country in their time of need.