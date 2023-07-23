HomeSearch

Brad Keselowski Set to Honor America’s Heroes in Weekend at Pocono

Srijan Mandal
|Published July 23, 2023

Brad Keselowski Set to Honor America’s Heroes in Weekend at Pocono

Kyle Busch Seeks Massive $5 Million Profit After NASCAR Star’s Extravagant Mansion Listed for $12.9 Million on the Market

Just around last month RFK driver and co-owner, Brad Keselowski announced his plans to honor the veterans when they go to race at Pocono. Now we are at Pocono, Keselowski recently unveiled the planned race livery which will honor the American Veterans. The initiative was undertaken by Keselwoski’s foundation, The Checkered Flag Foundation.

Earlier, Keselowski had asked fans to submit a picture of anyone they knew who was a veteran, serving or otherwise. He then promised to have their names etched on the car’s special paint job for the race. The initiative by the RFK driver showcased his immense respect for Veterans other than just being in the racing world.

Brad Keselowski to pay tribute to American Veterans at Pocono

Along with sharing a video of the livery details, Keselowski also stated, “I’m honored to have over 300 military heroes ride along on my KingsHawaiian Tribute to Veterans Ford this weekend at Pocono. Representing these heroes and supporting BKCFF with this program is something I look forward to every year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/keselowski/status/1681724839948632069?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly several submissions came through over the course of the month. His livery highlights that there are over 300 names etched on the car. All in all, this is a massive success for Keselowski and his foundation. T

he entire thing could become much better if Keselowski is able to bring the car onto the victory lane come Sunday.

What is the Checkered Flag Foundation?

The Checkered Flag Foundation is an organization formed by Keselowski which was founded back in 2012. Their main objective is to help and honor the Military veteran of the country who have had a significant contribution to the nation with all of their sacrifices.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/keselowski/status/1682909388447576069?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Their website mentions that they have been able to raise $3.8 million and have aided nearly 250 individuals since their existence. Almost every other NASCAR driver has a foundation in their name, that assists the community with several things, and it is certainly great to see one of them being focused on aiding the veterans of the country in their time of need.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal