“There’s Not the Etiquette There Used to Be” – Tony Stewart Dissects NASCAR’s Major Problems in the Modern Era
Over the years, many great drivers have come and gone in NASCAR, and with them, have come and gone, many great eras of the sport. But many believe the era the sport currently finds itself in isn’t exactly an ideal one when it comes to the racing product. Now, this can be attributed to many reasons and factors, but if Tony Stewart is to be believed, tires are a big reason for the problem.
Advertisement
Stewart recently described the biggest aspect of a race that made a race that more entertaining, which was present in his time but is absent today. The Hall of Famer also attributed that missing aspect as the reason why some drivers have to make rather extreme moves on the track just to make a pass.
Tony Stewart claims the etiquette has changed in NASCAR
Speaking in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Stewart described how when he first began racing in the Cup series, a driver would generally burn the tires off the car no matter the racetrack. “You absolutely could wear the tires out, you could wear the car out. And if you didn’t budget and you didn’t plan and take care of your tires, you’d be half a lap or a lap down in one stint,” he claimed.
Advertisement
Stewart describes why the etiquette has changed in NASCAR
Further opening up on his thoughts on the subject, Tony Stewart described why etiquette has changed in the sport today, claiming it is not the drivers but the circumstances that have changed it.
Advertisement
Share this article