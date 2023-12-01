What Is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dream Race Car?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been racing all his life and surely after all of these years, he would have settled on a favorite race car right? This is exactly what the NASCAR Hall of Famer recently dived into while speaking over the Money Lap Podcast.

During the conversation, Junior revealed, “I mean that’s tough. I am really partial to the late-model stock car that we racing in the CARS Tour.”

He added, “I grew up racing that car in the 90s. And a version of that chassis, which is basically a Cup Busch Truck chassis from probably 15 years ago.”

Junior elaborated that the vehicle still utilizes a manual old-school steering box with a drag link or quick change rear end, making it very easy to work on. The race car is pretty straightforward to work on and repair, noting that the bodies and other components are largely self-explanatory to replace.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a soft spot for late-model racing

Junior has been pretty vocal about his interest in remaining close to late-model racing and how it used to be an integral part of his life before his Cup Series stardom. His love for the discipline is displayed well since he often appears in a Sundrop-sponsored late-model stock car in the CARS Tour, a series he co-owns with several other prominent individuals.

Talking about the feeling of racing late-model stock cars, Junior once mentioned, “I still think about it so fondly and I miss that experience so badly… I know you’ll never be able to recreate it, and I’m not trying to. But that’s where my heart is.”

Hence, it is understandable why Junior would choose the late model stock car as his dream racecar over several other options he has had the opportunity to race throughout his long and illustrious career.