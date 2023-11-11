Brad Keselowski’s “Long-Term Vision” as a NASCAR Owner Lauded by Rick Allen

One of the biggest and most reputable names when it comes to all things NASCAR, Rick Allen, recently made some interesting comments on Brad Keselowski. Allen, who is with NBC as a play-by-play commentator, shared his thoughts on what he believes is Keselowski’s end game with RFK Racing, how he viewed Keselowski’s major career move, and how his opinion has changed now.

Speaking on a podcast interview, Allen said of Keselowski, “I think that he has a long-term vision. I think coming in he made some immediate changes that we saw in the first year and the second year. But I think his long-term vision has RFK Racing being a powerhouse in the sport for years to come.”

Allen recalled how when Keselowski announced he would be joining Roush-Fenway Racing as a part owner, he felt his best days were behind him. “Knowing what Roush had done over the last 5,6,7 years, I thought he’s going to go over there and he just wants to be an owner, just kind of end his career more or less in that direction,” he described.

Brad Keselowski lifted RFK Racing up, and RFK lifted Ford up

Considering the performance of RFK Racing in the recently concluded season, Rick Allen claimed Brad Keselowski’s team essentially lifted a struggling Ford up. “I think RFK took that manufacturer and said, ‘You know we’ll make the best of whatever it is.’ I think that is Brad’s mentality,” he said.

“He went into Roush Fenway and said, ‘We’re going to do it differently than you’ve done it before.’ And cleaned everything up, gave people a new outlook on when they come to work.”

Allen added how Brad Keselowski took the mentality of winning to RFK Racing and convinced everyone in that organization to work on the racecars, convinced them that the wins would come, which they did for Chris Buescher, which, for Keselowski, are “just around the corner” as well.

In the end, Rick Allen concluded that Brad Keselowski has left him “pleasantly surprised,” and with a conviction that he would be in victory lane as soon as 2024.