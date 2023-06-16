Former NASCAR Fan Favorite Reveals “One of the Best Memories” in Tony Stewart’s Racing Series

The significance of Tony Stewart’s racing series, SRX Series, has been steadily increasing over the years. Among its participants, a certain former NASCAR driver – who also happened to be a fan favorite – experienced a deeply emotional victory that stands out among others.

Advertisement

When recently questioned about his most poignant win in the SRX series, this particular driver reminisced about a stirring triumph at Stafford Speedway from the previous year. The victory, rich with sentiment, clearly holds a special place in his racing memories.

Former NASCAR star shares his most cherished memories of the SRX Series

Ryan Newman was asked about his most emotional moment in the Tony Stewart co-owned racing series – Superstar Racing Experience.

Advertisement

As per a Twitter post, Newman stated, “On an emotional level, it was one of the best and highest. I mean, I kind of equate that almost to the brickyard going through the motions of losing my ride the previous week. Then winning the poll, winning the race, being a big race that it was.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanJNewman/status/1669347799685791746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“And then Daytona was obviously special but had been a long time since I had won. And after all the things that I’ve been through with my accident and stuff and not being back in victory lane in a Cup car, and then getting back in victory lane amongst the greatest drivers.”

“So the track that I’ve never raced with some of my friends was really special. And they had my family there and my daughter’s girlfriends had an amazing feeling to have them in victory lane with me that was the most special part of it. I remember going like five to go when everyone got the lead. I’m like, man, just don’t screw this up. And I mean, I was emotional coming to the White. Which I’ve never been emotional inside a racecar so it was pretty cool.”

Stafford Speedway win was Ryan Newman’s first in SRX

Newman’s debut win in the SRX series took place at Stafford Speedway, hence marking a significant milestone in his racing career. Notably, he and his ex-boss at SHR in the Cup Series, Tony Stewart, were the only two drivers to have won races in both the SRX and its spiritual predecessor, the International Race of Champions.

Advertisement

The eventful race started with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Bobby Labonte clinching victories in the two heats. Subsequently, Marco Andretti, who secured pole position for the feature, appeared to be the initial favorite despite experiencing contact from Greg Biffle. However, as the race unfolded, Stewart emerged as a strong contender in the second half.

This win from 2022 was particularly emotional for the fans who had witnessed his near-fatal accident in the 2020 Daytona 500 and his remarkable recovery weeks later, allowing him to resume his career.

While he has since moved on from the Cup Series, Newman is now actively taking part in the SRX series, adding a fresh chapter to his storied career.