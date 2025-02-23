mobile app bar

“You Can’t Do it Without…”: Kyle Larson Delivers Final Verdict About High Limit Expansion Into Australia

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While delivering some of the best performances in the NASCAR Cup Series and broadening his horizons to IndyCar last year, Kyle Larson has also been tirelessly working to extend the footprint of his High Limit Racing Series. A fervent enthusiast and accomplished competitor in dirt racing, Larson has repeatedly participated in events such as the Chili Bowl Nationals and wooed the audience.

But this year, by taking his High Limit Racing Series to Australia, he has ignited excitement among sprint racing aficionados worldwide. Discussing this expansion, Larson offered his insights on the global impact of bringing the Sprint car series to Australia, remarking, “I think the perception from fans and competitors across the world also thought it was amazing.”

Larson also termed Perth Motorplex, the venue High Limit visited down under as “a top-three facility.” He also touched on how the eyeballs he brought to the sport have helped it reach a global audience, and re-ignited interest for this year from the fans.

Larson noted the turnout, with fans and competitors flocking from across the world. “It had a lot of buzz, and I feel like already, there’s teams, drivers, and fans talking about going next year that weren’t there this past year. So that’s great.” Larson views the series’ expansion as a boon for the Australian dirt racing scene and the Sprint Car racing community.

High Limit’s first international Sprint Car race went live on December 28-30 last year. The event, offering a grand prize of $100,000 on Monday, stands as the richest Sprint Car race in Australian history.

In the showdown, Larson won over local favorite James McFadden in the race’s final stages, seizing the lead. This win marked his first in Australia.

Is Larson planning on adding a NASCAR touch to High Limit Racing?

Series founder and co-owner Larson disclosed last year his intentions to introduce a charter system akin to NASCAR’s as the next evolution for his series. During the Race Industry Week in early December 2024, Larson provided an update on this initiative. Although he refrained from specifying a launch date, he articulated the complexities involved in its development.

He explained the difficulty in crafting a charter agreement, noting that it is going to be a bit different from NASCAR, given the stock car racing Series has the support of massive TV contracts and other big sponsors. Nonetheless, Larson is diligently exploring the optimal approach to tailor the system to benefit all parties.

The upcoming High Limit Racing event is set for March 13 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It remains to be seen how Larson will again manage the triple challenge this season — competing in NASCAR Cup races, overseeing High Limit Racing, and venturing on his second double-duty stint.

