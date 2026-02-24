“They Deserve to Protect That”: Denny Hamlin Breaks Silence on the Joe Gibbs Racing-Chris Gabehart Lawsuit

Just as one courtroom drama involving the charter had ended in the NASCAR world, another has begun. Joe Gibbs Racing has filed a federal lawsuit against its former competition director, Chris Gabehart, alleging he obtained sensitive team information and trade secrets with the intent to share them with rival Spire Motorsports. Amid the fallout, Denny Hamlin broke his silence on the situation involving his former crew chief.

The team contended that a forensic review of Gabehart’s company-issued laptop showed a folder named “Spire” and that it held several sensitive internal materials, such as team setup data and performance analytics. Gabehart has opposed these allegations as baseless.

Gabehart served as Hamlin’s crew chief for many seasons before moving up the team ladder. So, Hamlin has a strong relationship with the man. He touched on the matter in a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast and explained why things don’t look very good in Gabehart’s favor.

He also made a case for why teams are right to be very protective of their data. The 23XI co-owner said, “Do you know how much faster we could be if we had all of Hendrick’s information? And they have ours? You just can’t let that happen. Which is why the teams are so very protective of their information. What separates us is what our employees come up with during those weeks.”

“I’m sure Joe Gibbs Racing has spent tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars over the past decades coming up with what they think is the right answer every weekend,” he added. “And they deserve to protect that.”

Hamlin now faces a dilemma unlike any other. What he is certain of, however, is that Joe Gibbs never looks for a fight, and if he has chosen to file a lawsuit, it means he is fully committed to it.

The veteran driver spoke as the co-owner of 23XI Racing, noting that he understands how much work teams put in to separate themselves from competitors every weekend and believes that effort must be protected.

Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking at least $8 million in damages and has framed the case as trade secret theft. The dust has barely settled on the lawsuit between 23XI Racing and NASCAR, and yet the cameras will soon be back in the courtroom.