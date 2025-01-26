‘This is What Killed Dale Earnhardt’: NASCAR Fans React After Frankie Muniz’s Daytona 500 Picture Resurfaces

The 2001 Daytona 500 was a race that turned around the story of NASCAR forever. A last-lap crash between Dale Earnhardt, Ken Schrader, and Sterling Marlin resulted in Earnhardt’s death and the birth of a new era of racing more focused on driver safety. As if foretold by legend, there was a common link between these three drivers that day. It went by the name of Frankie Muniz.

Muniz, now a Craftsman Truck Series driver, was a TV star kid back then. He played the main role in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and had been at Daytona as a guest of FOX Sports. His reach got him a seat in the Pontiac Aztek, which was the pace car for the big event, and he rode around in it during the pace laps.

A picture of the unmistakably bright red car recently resurfaced on social media, and fans got to poking fun at it and Muniz. One fan sarcastically wrote on X, “This is what killed Dale.” Another said, “For the first 499 miles, this was the biggest tragedy of the 2001 Daytona 500.” One more joined in, “That was the worst thing to happen in that race.”

Amid the clamor, one fan noted how Muniz now holds a huge honor over two decades later. He observed, “Wouldn’t that make him the only active driver in the NASCAR top three series to have been on track at the same time as Dale Sr.?” Muniz did more than just ride shotgun in the pace car.

Wouldn’t that make him the only active driver in the NASCAR top three series to have been on track at the same time as Dale Sr.? — Chowder (@chowder1031) January 17, 2025

The jacket that Muniz got signed by the three drivers

Before the race, Muniz wore a #36 M&M’s Pontiac Jacket in support of Schrader. He had that jacket signed by Earnhardt, Schrader, and Marlin before the green flag waved. Imagine the sheer magnitude of this connection. He spent the race in Schrader’s pit box and remembers the experience vividly.

Another core memory that he has is the conversation he had with Earnhardt. The Intimidator had told him in the pit road that Malcolm in the Middle had made him closer to his daughter. Understandably, he went bonkers at the compliment that the biggest name in NASCAR history had given him.

Following the 2001 Daytona 500, Muniz went back to his acting job before eventually returning to the race tracks as a driver. He joined Rette Jones Racing to drive in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 when things came sort of full circle. The chassis that Marlin drove when he crashed with Earnhardt and Schrader was the same one that Muniz got to race.

In these and more ways, this driver-turned-actor is the one link between that fateful edition of the Great American Race and today.