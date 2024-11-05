What Is the ‘100 Percent Rule’ in NASCAR and How Does It Affect Drivers and Teams?

Sep 7, 2013; Richmond, VA, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (24) leads the field at the start of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The primary objective for a driver in any racing series is to reach victory lane. But complications arise when variables like teamwork and faulty season formats come into play. This is why NASCAR, to prevent drivers who race for the same team or manufacturer from helping each other gain position(s) on the track, introduced the performance obligation rule in 2013.

The promotion had convened the sport’s leaders together at the Chicagoland Speedway to make the announcement that year. With team owners, drivers, and crew chiefs on the table, it was made clear that the rule would require every competitor to race at 100% to achieve the best possible result. Artificially altering the natural outcome of a race became punishable by strict penalties.

Former NASCAR President Mike Helton further explained, “Any competitor who takes action with the intent to artificially alter the finishing positions of the event or encourages, persuades or induces others to artificially alter the finishing position of the event shall be subject to a penalty from NASCAR.”

So, what made the promotion come up with this measure?

Earlier that week, a Cup Series race was held at the Richmond Raceway. Michael Waltrip Racing was found guilty of manipulating the race by instructing some of its drivers to help their teammate Martin Truex Jr. gain an advantage.

It was also discovered that Team Penske and Front Row Motorsports had colluded to put Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon at an unfair disadvantage.

These actions were not taken lightly. Michael Waltrip Racing was fined $300,000 dollars, an amount which caused the team to go bankrupt and eventually shut down. Its drivers were all docked points and crew members were suspended. The incident sparked wide controversy and presented a huge transformation in how races went about in the premier tier of stock car racing.

Over a decade later, the rule has been forced into reality today. The recent race in Martinsville ended with accusations of race manipulation on William Byron and his fellow Chevrolet drivers, Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon.

Radio communication between Chastain and Dillon all but confirmed the foul play. However, NASCAR has yet to draw a verdict about whether lines were crossed.

It was due to their actions that Byron was able to cruise ahead of the field and secure his Championship 4 spot. They’d shouldered him in the race’s dying moments and ensured that neither they nor any other driver passed him. If they’re found guilty, severe consequences could be pending. Word is expected to come out of the NASCAR HQ any day now.