“Wish I Never Grew Up”: Joe Gibbs’ Startling Mention in Jeffrey Epstein Files Stuns NASCAR Fans

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy U.S. financier who was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors, was accused by prosecutors of operating a years-long abuse network involving underage girls. Following the latest release of files related to the investigation, his name has resurfaced in public discourse, most unexpectedly, among NASCAR fans.

The U.S. Justice Department earlier this week began releasing additional files related to the individual, including records connected to lawsuits against his associates. These releases consist of emails, depositions, contact lists, and personal writings collected during the investigations. Crucially, the documents contain raw material rather than verified findings, meaning names may appear without any accompanying allegation or proof of criminal conduct.

A document released by authorities surfaced on Reddit and sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community, as the motorsports world was unexpectedly pulled into the conversation following a brief mention of Joe Gibbs in the files. The documents, which include raw personal writings preserved as part of the broader Epstein case record, contained a fleeting reference to the NASCAR Hall of Famer.

The mention, however, did not level any accusation of wrongdoing against Gibbs, nor did it describe any inappropriate conduct. Still, the appearance of such a prominent figure in material tied to one of the most notorious criminal cases in recent history rattled fans.

After reading the document, NASCAR supporters expressed confusion and concern. One fan commented, “Days like today I wish I never grew up and I still just thought of all these people I watched be involved in racing around in circles as superheroes. Instead I have to cringe every time I look at any Brian Vickers diecasts I own ( which sucks since I really like his 2006 car ).”

Another weighed in saying, “This was very creepy to read I will say.”

A third fan stepped forward to state, “Seems like a big jump to claim that off of a one off mention of him,” while another commented, “IMO, this shit show runs so far deep that we may never know. Not saying Gibbs is guilty but my goodness, this crap goes so far into a rabbit hole. Makes me want to completely shut off any following of “elite” status because what you thought was good turns to freakin’ shit.”

In the handwritten sections, which appear to be personal notes or journal entries from an alleged victim, Gibbs is described briefly and in positive terms, unlike other figures named in the same passages. The text outlines no action, interaction, or allegation involving Gibbs. Still, the fact that he was mentioned in the document shows that there was some link between Epstein and Gibbs, which has upset a huge portion of the community.

Another document that looks like a connection between Gibbs and Epstein

Adding to the online debate was the resurfacing of a separate document, a standard aircraft passenger release and indemnity agreement tied to Joe Gibbs Racing and dated January 2013. The waiver, commonly used by organizations operating private aircraft, releases the company from liability related to air travel risks and contains no references to Epstein, minors, or any illegal activity.

Such waivers are routine across professional sports, including NASCAR, and are designed to protect teams from civil liability in the event of injury or accident during private travel. Even so, the document’s circulation alongside Epstein-related materials fueled online speculation, blurring the distinction between unrelated records and amplifying public reaction.

There is no indication within the available documents that Gibbs himself is connected to any wrongdoing. One possible explanation raised online is that an aircraft associated with Gibbs or his organization may have been used by someone later linked to the scandal rather than by Gibbs personally. In a separate and previously reported matter, former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, whose franchise Gibbs coached from 1981 to 1991, has also been mentioned in connection with Epstein-related reporting.

However, Snyder sued the outlets MEAWW (Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide) for publishing stories claiming Snyder faced sex trafficking allegations and was “on Epstein’s list.”

Interestingly, this was not the first time a NASCAR personality’s name was entangled with Epstein. Former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brian Vickers’s wife, Sarah Kensington, also known as Sarah Kellen, was said to be a personal secretary to Epstein and reportedly helped him procure underage girls for sexual exploitation.