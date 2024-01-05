“Not a Gracious Loser”: Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Takes After Father Despite Attempts at Change

Following Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch, the 2x NASCAR champion’s son, Brexton is all set to take the Busch family name to new heights. The 8-year-old has been racing in tracks around the country and finding a good level of success in his ventures. His latest race was at the 2024 Tulsa Shootout in Oklahoma. Though he looks poised for a great career in NASCAR under the guidance of his father, his anger might stand to be a hurdle in his path.

Talking to Jason Stein of Cars and Culture, Kyle Busch discussed the on-track character of his son and how it was much like his own until he worked on it. He acknowledged that Brexton was still a job in progress, but the kid was much better off than he was at that age.

In his words, “Yeah, with Brexton being a gracious loser a little bit. He’s not. I’m trying, I’m still trying. He’s not a gracious loser. None of us are. But he’s doing a way better job at it than I did at his age, that’s for sure.” Busch also said that Brexton always spoke to his competitors after a race and appreciated their work.

Kyle had mentioned last year that he would move to race in the Truck Series when Brexton was around 15 years old and ready to race against him. Focusing on the youngster was also on his agenda when he sold off Kyle Busch Motorsports.

With his keen eyes for spotting weaknesses alert, it won’t be long before Brexton evolves into a proper professional racer.

Brexton Busch and Kyle Busch crash at the 2024 Tulsa Shootout

In the final days of 2023, Kyle and Brexton flew to Tulsa to take part in the shootout for the third year in a row. Though they were excited to be taking on the event together, it ended with both wrecking out of their races.

Brexton had been racing in the Junior Sprint A-Feature when a couple of cars made contact with him fighting for the 3rd place. Behind his #18B, Brexton was forced into the outside wall and found himself turned upside down before the car rested on its wheel.

Despite the setback, he managed to keep himself in contention and finished the race 12th. Interestingly, Kyle Busch had suffered the same fate a day back racing in the Non-Stock Wing class.