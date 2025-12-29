Bristol Motor Speedway Exposed Key Lessons for Christopher Bell in 2025: “I Didn’t Key Up Quick Enough”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell reached Victory Lane four times in 2025. The fourth time he won was at the Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The famous short track is considered one of the most challenging venues in the NASCAR Cup Series. This year, it was made even tougher by the new, softer right-side tires that were supplied by Goodyear.

While Bell won the event despite being shocked by the high tire wear, he learned a key lesson that ought to come in use in future races at the track. He said, “Bristol’s a short track, and there’s only 15-second lap times. So, from the time the yellow flag comes out to when the car is actually coming down pit road and about to be in the pit box, Adam [Stevens] literally has seconds to make an adjustment.

The crew chief had talked to Bell after the race and instructed him to communicate information more quickly so that he could make those necessary adjustments in time. “There were a couple of times during the race when I didn’t key up quick enough, and he didn’t get the information, and he wasn’t able to make the change on the car,” he explained further.

In Bell’s defense, the extreme tire wear caught several drivers and crew chiefs off guard. Speaking to the press after the race, Bell admitted he was nervous after taking just two tires, unsure whether the bottom lane or the top would be the better option on the restart. That uncertainty didn’t last long. Over the final four laps, he charged from fifth to first, crossing the line just 0.343 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski.

The pivotal moment came on Lap 491, when Bell took two right-side tires. Keselowski, meanwhile, opted for four—a decision that ultimately cost him the win. Still, he made one final, desperate attempt to disrupt Bell, bumping the rear of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE on the last lap. Bell never wavered, holding his line and taking the checkered flag.

The victory carried added significance. It punched Bell’s ticket to the Round of 12, joining teammates Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin and keeping Joe Gibbs Racing fully intact in the playoff hunt. It was also Bell’s first career win at Bristol and the 13th of his Cup Series career. Hopefully, he’ll take Stevens’ advice to heart the next time he rolls into Bristol—and make his crew chief’s job a little easier along the way.