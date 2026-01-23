“I’ve Been Balding Since 15-16”: Chase Briscoe Addresses Talk Around ‘Latest Look’ That Caused Social Media Stir

Chase Briscoe had a spectacular 2025 season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. A mere number of weeks away from the 2026 Daytona 500, he has been tuning himself to perform ever better and finally grab the championship, all in his second year with JGR. One of the most important upgrades he might be making is to his physical appearance.

The driver posted an AI-generated picture of himself completely bald recently on his social media handles. Fans were completely taken aback by the new look and expressed a range of opinions. He wrote in response to them all, “Wild how many people care about my hair or lack thereof that I have. One of these days, soon the fully shaved head won’t be AI.”

In an interview with PRN soon after, he detailed the picture and the current status of his hair. As it appears, Briscoe has been balding since he was merely 15 or 16 years old. He will be 32 soon, and he expects to embrace the baldness and completely shave his hair sometime in the middle of the upcoming season.

He quipped sportively, “I have been balding since I was 15, 16. I am 31 now, and I have about 100 hair follicles left. So, I am going to hang on to them for one more year. It wouldn’t surprise me if next year, I decide to go all in and embrace the baldness.” The driver further stated that he is the brand ambassador for everyone who should be bald, but is just trying to hold on to what they have left.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if next year I decide to go all in and embrace the baldness.” ‍@chasebriscoe on the post he sent out that went viral pic.twitter.com/U8AalfzhQT — PRN (@PRNlive) January 22, 2026

The interviewer also asked Briscoe about a fan jokingly commenting below his original post that he would win every race in the 2026 calendar. Briscoe laughed and admitted he would shave his hair immediately if that ended up being true. “My head is not that shape,” he added. “AI made it look a little bit better than it probably would. I don’t know. Maybe mid-summer, I will just decide to shave it all off,” he added.

Logano has already surprised the NASCAR fandom by shaving his hair completely earlier in the offseason. The possibility that Briscoe might follow in his footsteps is quite the twist. Fans are quite convinced that going bald will only help his chances of becoming a Cup Series champion. A particular comment pointed to the case of Shane van Gisbergen and Tyler Reddick.

SVG won five races in 2025 with a bald head, and Reddick, with his thick mullet, won none. It is a silly strand of superstition to rely on, but then, with the Chase format being reintroduced, drivers will appreciate every bit of luck they can get.