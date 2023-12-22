Why Kyle Larson’s “Life Changing” Olympic Dream May Never Materialize

It’s pretty well known that Kyle Larson is bent on taking up every challenge that he can. The Hendrick Motorsports driver founded the High Limit Sprint Car Series in 2023 and is currently prepping for ‘The Double’ in 2024, proving the extent to which he loves racing. But one particular challenge that he wants to take on might end up slipping his hands: Racing in the Olympics.

With the 2028 L.A. Summer Olympics on the horizon, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reportedly expressed its interest in bringing motorsports into the fray of the games. Talking about the possibility, Larson said, “To get the chance to compete for an … Olympic medal or just compete in the Olympics would be life-changing. It’s an opportunity that none of us probably ever dreamed was possible.”

But despite his and this prospect’s excitement, there is one small hurdle in moving things along.

The IOC has been the deciding authority on the list of games that the Olympic Charter allowed since 1900. And, the charter has long ruled that sports, disciplines, or events in which performance depends essentially on mechanical propulsion are prohibited from the games.

On a positive note, the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina saw karting included in it. With the local organizers of the 2028 Olympics pitching motorsports along with a list of other sports like soccer and baseball, the IOC might be persuaded to pick up motorsports. The committee is scheduled to meet in Mumbai in October 2024. Kyle Larson will certainly be hoping for a positive word to come out of it.

The L.A. Coliseum will make history in the 2028 Summer Olympics

The L.A. Coliseum, also known as the ‘Greatest Stadium in the World’, is already on an elite list having hosted the Summer Olympics on two occasions. With the 2028 Olympics now being awarded to the city of Los Angeles, it will once again play host to the best athletes in the world.

The Coliseum staged the opening and closing ceremonies during the games in 1932 and 1984. It is reported that around 100,000 people were in attendance at the stadium during these events in both years. If nothing else, these numbers can only be expected the catapult to a new high in 2028.

With the world watching on, the expectation is undoubtedly to watch race cars speed in the Olympics. Let’s hope the Olympic committee rules in favor of Kyle Larson and every other racing fan out there.