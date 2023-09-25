HomeSearch

Bubba Wallace Admits “I Choked” After Career-Best Drive at Texas

Srijan Mandal
|Published September 25, 2023

“I've Been Very Impressed”: Bubba Wallace Wins Over Hendrick Motorsports Insider in First Playoff Outing

Aug 31, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Bubba Wallace answers questions from the media at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace enjoyed his career-best run during Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. After having led for 111 of 267 laps, his momentum slipped away during the final restart, and he ended up finishing in third place behind William Byron and Ross Chastain.

Had he won the race he would have been secured for the round of eight, something that was really weighing on his mind. Following the race Wallace had the chance to speak with the press where he explained his final restart and where it all went wrong for him.

Bubba Wallace explains what went wrong on the final restart

The reporter inquired about Wallace’s performance in the race, noting that he had led for a significant amount of laps, but ultimately was not able to win. The 23XI Racing driver was also asked to explain what happened during the last restart that caused him to lose his lead.

He responded, “Third time I fooled myself starting on top. These guys gave me the right information. 14 was tight and he sent it off in there. Wasn’t going to stick, but that’s what he’s going to do.”

He added, “We’re racing for a win. I just hate it. I should have just kept my line into 3 (turn), and forced William to get tight. But we’re so vulnerable in these cars, right? But just upset with myself. Really needed a win there, and it was a good showing. I don’t know where that puts us. I don’t really care. But I know what I did and I choked.”

Wallace elaborates on his plans for the next two races

Further into the interview, Wallace was asked about his plans for the next two races and if he had learned anything from his performance at Texas.

The 23XI Racing playoff driver replied, “Yeah, you’ve just got to process things slower. I feel like I’ve made a massive improvement in that, processing things a little bit better, but when it comes down to crunch time, you have to keep it all in check. The best restarter in the game gives it up on a restart. Funny how that works.

Lastly, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him and acknowledged the strong performance of his Toyota Camry, especially while leading the race. He also mentioned that he faced some difficulties while driving in traffic, but overall managed to overcome them and secured a solid points finish.

He has traditionally been strong at Superspeedways, with his first Cup win coming at Talladega during the 2021 season. So looking forward to next weekend, if he is able to continue to drive at this level, a Wallace win might just be on the cards.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal